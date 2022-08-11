Pro Vice-Chancellor Indigenous appointed

Associate Professor Donovan is currently Academic Director Indigenous Learning and Teaching at Macquarie University, member of the ARC College of Experts and a Fulbright Senior Scholar.

La Trobe Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Students) Professor Jessica Vanderlelie welcomed Associate Professor Donovan to the University.

“Michael joins La Trobe at an exciting time, while we are consulting on our renewed Indigenous Strategy, and implementing a range of new initiatives to further enhance the success of our Indigenous students and staff,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

“The whole-of-institution strategy, developed in consultation with our valued community partners, will guide our ambitions for Indigenous Australians over the next eight years.

“With Michael’s rich experience in health and Indigenous Education, he is well placed to help achieve our vision for a more just and equitable society,” Professor Vanderlelie said.

Micheal joins La Trobe after holding several leadership roles at Macquarie University and the University of Newcastle, and has a strong track record in research and engagement – including life membership of the NSW Aboriginal Education Consultative Group (AECG).

As a signatory to the Universities Australia Indigenous Strategy 2022—2025, the University remains committed to reaching parity between its Indigenous and non-Indigenous cohorts.

In his role as Pro Vice-Chancellor (Indigenous), Associate Professor Donovan will work across all areas of the University to enhance the participation, support and success of Indigenous Australian students, as well as the recruitment and retention of Indigenous Australian staff.

He will also enhance the integration of Indigenous knowledge and perspectives into La Trobe’s research, course curricula and governance processes.

Associate Professor Donovan will commence in the role in September 2022.

About Associate Professor Donovan:

Associate Professor Donovan is a Gumbaynggir man from the north coast of NSW, but grew up in the western suburbs of Sydney.

Michael began his career as a nurse, before moving into education and obtaining his teaching degrees.

He received his PhD in Education from the University of Newcastle, with his research interests focussing on the pedagogical understanding of Aboriginal Education.

The focal point of this research was examining Aboriginal pedagogical practice from an Aboriginal student perspective, highlighting student voice in guiding pedagogical understandings.

