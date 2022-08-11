Church Highlights Crime Prevention Awareness and Drug Education in Celebration of National Night Out

Guests at the Seattle Church of Scientology National Night Out block party check out the drug prevention resources of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. Volunteers at the Church of Scientology Seattle share the drug education materials of Foundation for a Drug-Free World with neighbors who stop by their National Night Out block party. A mother shares this vital information with her daughter.

Seattle’s Church of Scientology hosted its annual block party celebrating National Night Out in support of community anti-crime efforts.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Seattle Church of Scientology celebrated National Night Out in conjunction with the Seattle Police Department’s ongoing crime prevention program. Night Out is designed to “heighten crime prevention awareness, increase neighborhood support in anti-crime efforts, and unite communities.”

Throughout Seattle, communities hosted block parties, potlucks and other activities to support anti-crime efforts. Two live bands came together at the Church of Scientology event along with refreshments for all and a balloon sculptor who delighted kids and adults with her creations.

But the emphasis for the evening was the link between drug abuse and crime and many took advantage of the Church’s free drug education materials which were made available to all who attended the Night Out event.

The importance of educating our youth about the harmful effects of drug use becomes more urgent in light of a recent survey from the University of Washington showing that fentanyl use has been on the rise across Washington. Fentanyl-involved deaths more than doubled in King County last year, reaching 388, according to the Medical Examiner’s Office. Meanwhile, the county set a record in 2021 for total drug and alcohol overdose deaths, with at least 709 reported.

In Seattle alone, police and federal agents seized 650,000 pills last year—10 times more than in 2020.

The Church of Scientology and its members support the Truth About Drugs campaign, one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention initiatives.

According to the United Nations Office on Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, “Every dollar spent on prevention can save governments up to ten dollars in later costs.”

For more information, watch The Truth About Drugs: Real People, Real Stories documentary and public service announcements on the Scientology Network.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of some 200 chapters internationally. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

The Church of Scientology Seattle was dedicated in July 2010 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church works extensively with other religions, nonprofits and officials on programs to uplift and benefit the community. For more information on the Church of Scientology Seattle, visit their website at www.Scientology-Seattle.org.

The Scientology religion was founded by author and philosopher L. Ron Hubbard. The first Church of Scientology was formed in Los Angeles in 1954 and the religion has expanded to more than 11,000 Churches, Missions and affiliated groups, with millions of members in 167 countries.