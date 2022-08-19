Virtual Wall Gets IRS Approval as 501(c)(3) Non-Profit, Tax Exempt Public Charity

“THE NURSES WALL” – a grateful public’s virtual gift to the world’s frontline hero nurses, and memorializing the 3,000" nurse lives lost during "The Battle of Covid-19"

IT'S BUILT. NOW LET'S FILL IT ...

Pamela Jane Nye, CEO/Neuroscience Nursing, Ltd; Founder/CEO/Exec. Director of Operation Scrubs, Inc. nonprofit; aka: "The Vaccinator"

Operation Scrubs honors nurses - Covid 19's unsung frontline heroes.

TRY is an attempt; DO is to succeed!

It may be virtual, but THE NURSES WALL created by Pamela Jane Nye to take back 2020's Year of the Nurse celebration stolen by Covid-9 is no joking matter.

There's no cost and little time involved. And given their 24/7 role as front-line responders during this relentless pandemic, why would anyone say 'no' to posting a nurse-thanking message? Seriously!”
— Pamela Jane Nye
PACIFIC PALISADES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If there's a joke in this story, is believing the Internal Revenue Service jokes -- about anything!

Yet people smiled politely, laughed, scoffed, or joked about the Internal Revenue Service granting 501(c)(3) non-profit/tax-exempt public charity status to “a wall” that does not physically exist.

Had these people checked with Oxford Dictionary, they would have learned that a virtual wall can be real, although “Not physically existing as such but made by software to appear to do so.”

Odds also favor fewer skeptics and more supporters with the knowledge that THE NURSES WALL, albeit virtual, is a global public’s gift to perpetually honor the world’s 20+ million unsung hero nurses and memorialize the 3,000+ nurse lives taken by Covid-19.

The creator of THE NURSES WALL is Pamela Jane Nye, an acclaimed nurse who believes any doubt and mockery is less about the IRS classification and more about getting a billion+ nurse-honoring message postings before midnight on New Year's Eve.

To defend her "no joke" and "yes it's possible" belief, Nye uses simple math to explain a predictable pathway to a billion+ message postings emphasizing, “All I need are three high-profile people with combined Instagram social media following alone totals more than a billion people.

For example, to get 1.4 billion Instagram followers, there's Cristiano Renaldo with 517 million, Justin Bieber has 455 million, plus Ariana Grande brings 429 million. Including Selena Gomez's 425 million, Taylor Swift's 361 million, and Dwayne’ The Rock’ Johnson's 342 million, and the total becomes 2.5 billion. To reach 3.5 billion, add Katy Perry with 338 million, Kylie Jenner's 333 million, and Kim Kardashian's 319 million followers.

These combined totals may be less because many of these social media contacts will overlap because they follow multiple high-profile people. Totals may also increase due to multiple message postings and message posters recruiting others to participate.

Nye also acknowledges attempts will be made to recruit social media companies with billion+ subscriber numbers, including Instagram, Facebook, Google, TikTok, WeChat, and YouTube.

Nye remains optimistic, and should she find that “one influential person” and/or the high-profile people previously indicated, odds favor she'll enjoy a historically successful and meaningful mission. If not, the mission still succeeds by creating THE NURSE WALL, and as long as there are nurses, will be available to collect nurse-appreciative posting messages. Either way, the expressed perceived value of THE NURSES WALL to the world’s nursing population remains “Priceless!”

To post a nurse-thanking message, become a nurse-thanking team, or for more details about THE NURSES WALL, click this https://thankanursewall.org website link.

Pamela Jane Nye is an acclaimed Clinical Nurse Specialist, former Stroke Coordinator, and system-wide nurse education provider for UCLA Medical Center. She’s also a globally recognized nurse image advocate and CEO of Operation Scrub® Inc., the non-profit responsible for administering and maintaining THE NURSES WALL.

THE NURSES WALL -- the public's virtual gift to the world's unsung hero nurses!

About

Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi) is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization, created by Pamela Jane Nye. OSi's three mission objectives are providing: 1) tuition-free innovative and accredited continuing nurse education; 2) advanced nursing education scholarships for working hospital nurses; and 3) promote positive nurse awareness and achievements, including this year's global "Thank a Nurse Team Team Challenge" and week-long nurse-honoring activities during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021).

