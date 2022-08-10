Portable Cannabis Vaporizers Market is Set to Touch US$ 14 Billion valuation by 2031-end- Exclusive Report by Fact.MR

Popularity of Temperature-controlled Cannabis Vaporizers to Surge Over Coming Years, Opines Fact.MR

/EIN News/ -- Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cannabis vaporizer market is projected to expand 3.5X its value from 2021 to 2031, with demand for temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers rising as the years go by.



The importance of vaporization is underlined in patient use surveys. It has been found that majority of survey respondents report higher satisfaction scores with the inhalation route, which is smoking. Such findings are influencing the growth of the global cannabis vaporizers market.

For Critical Insights on Cannabis Vaporizers Market, Request a Sample Report

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5785

According to Fact.MR’s latest research report on the global cannabis vaporizers market for the historical period of 2017–2019 and the forecast period of 2021–2031, rapid increase in the usage of vaporizers in regions such as North America is providing lucrative opportunities for the global cannabis vaporizers market. Legalization of cannabis in many countries is also fueling the cannabis vaporizers market growth, especially in developing regions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Portable cannabis vaporizers hold major share of the global market, and are set to touch US$ 14 Bn valuation by 2031-end.

Conduction vaporizers is the fastest-growing segment, owing to the relatively inexpensive nature of their design.

Temperature-controlled cannabis vaporizers to remain highly sought-after across regions, especially North America.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, and hold the highest market share by 2031.

Canada and the United States of America are key countries governing the demand for cannabis vaporizers.



Cannabis vaporizers are considered to be a safer, cleaner, and less harmful option as compared to cigarettes. Vaporizers produce a clean and pure vapor, offering a more pleasant experience compared to cigarettes, and many doctors also recommend it as one of the safest methods of consuming cannabis. This is likely to fuel the cannabis vaporizers market growth across geographies.

Many companies are focusing on providing the best vaporizer products to cannabis retailers and medical suppliers. Several countries are also allowing the use of medical cannabis for the treatment of illnesses for which the drug provides relief to the user. This factor is expected to increase the demand for cannabis vaporizers in the market.

In the global cannabis vaporizers report, we have discussed individual strategies, followed by prominent players operating in the global cannabis vaporizers market. The ‘Competition Landscape’ section has been included in the report to provide readers with a dashboard view and company market share analysis of key players operating in the global cannabis vaporizers market.

To learn more about Cannabis Vaporizers Market, you can get in touch with our Analyst at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=5785

Cannabis Vaporizers Market: Competition Landscape

Detailed profiles of manufacturers of cannabis vaporizers have been provided in the report to evaluate their financials, key product offerings, recent developments, and strategies

Key players operating in the Cannabis Vaporizers market include

DaVinci

Arizer

Canopy Growth

Boundless Technologies

DynaVap

Grenco Science

KANDYPENS

PAX Labs, Inc.

Puffco

STORZ & BICKEL GmbH

Key Segments Covered

By Product Type



Portable/Handheld Cannabis Vaporizers

Table Top Cannabis Vaporizers



By Ingredient



Cannabis Dry Herb Vaporizers

Cannabis Oil Vaporizers Butane Hash Oil (BHO) CO2 Oil Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) Others Cannabis Wax Vaporizers Shatter Wax Honeycomb Wax Others



By Heating Method



Convection Cannabis Vaporizers

Conduction Cannabis Vaporizers Induction Cannabis Vaporizers





By Usage



Cannabis Vaporizers for Medical Purposes

Cannabis Vaporizers for Recreational Purposes



By Distribution Channel



Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Online Channels

Cannabis Vaporizers Sold through Offline Channels



By Region



North America

Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America





Get Customization on Cannabis Vaporizers Market Report for Specific Research Solutions

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5785

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cannabis vaporizer market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product type (portable/handheld and table top), heating method (convection, conduction, and induction), ingredient (dry herbs, cannabis, and wax), usage (medical purposes and recreational purposes), and distribution channel (offline and online), across four major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain-

Natural Skin Care Products Market- The global natural skin care products market size is expected to secure a market value of US$ 13.4 Bn during the forecast period. The projected market growth is around 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Men’s Personal Care Market- The global sales of men’s personal care is expected to garner a market value of US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is forecast to register a CAGR of 9.6% and accumulate a market value of US$ 75 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market- The global anti-acne dermal patch market is estimated to secure a market value of US$ 539 Mn in 2022, reaching US$ 920 Mn by 2032. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Sports Compression Clothing Market- The sports compression clothing market valuation is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5% and reach US$ 7.2 Bn by 2032 end. As of 2022, the market is expected to be valued at US$ 4.5 Bn.

Luxury Bath and Body Products Market- The global luxury bath and body products market revenue was valued at US$ 14 Bn in 2021, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032. The market is estimated to reach US$ 32 Bn by the end of 2032.

Self-Tanning Products Market- The global sales of self-tanning products is forecast to garner a market value of US$ 875 Mn in 2022, and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.81% by accumulating a market value of US$ 1.4 Bn through the assessment period 2022-2032.

Pet Insurance Market- The global market for pet insurance was valued at US$ 8.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to increase at a steady CAGR rate of 16.5% during the forecast period. As per this growth rate, this industry can be projected to reach a market size of worth US$ 45.6 Billion by 2032.

Skin Grooming Market- The global skin grooming market is estimated at USD 207.6 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 352.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Perfume Market- Global sales of perfumes are estimated to reach US$ 40.4 Bn in 2022, and the market is forecasted to surpass a valuation of US$ 69.7 Bn by 2032, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Sun Screen Market- The global sun screen market is estimated at USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter