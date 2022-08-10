National Night Out: Foundation for a Drug-Free World takes to the streets to fight drug abuse with education
Thalia Ghiglia from the Foundation for a Drug-Free World discussing drug abuse issues with two police officers at National Night Out
National Night Out fun and games brings the community together to talk about tough issues – like drug abuse
National Night Out is an excellent opportunity to work with the police and the community to improve everyone’s life and safety.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Foundation for a Drug-Free World participated with police, federal agencies, and city agencies during National Night Out in Washington, DC, to educate citizens and urge them to work with the police to lower drug addiction and crime. The connection of crime and drugs has long been documented and by decreasing drug use, crime rates go down.
— Thalia Ghiglia, Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter
National Night Out is a national program where police agencies create fun events for the community, aimed at increasing cooperation between the police and community. At these events dozens of tables are manned by various groups, giving out information on the dangers of drugs, offering information for the elderly, and offering help with housing needs.
This year large events were held at community parks with scores of open-air booths providing information for the community while free hamburgers, hot dogs, pizza and ice cream were enjoyed by those attending. The party-like atmosphere encouraged community members to circulate and talk with volunteers at each of the booths about information offered.
The Foundation for a Drug-Free World (DFW), which has been a participant in National Night Out events in the various police districts in Washington, DC, over the years, joined in again this year to support the police in their efforts to bring vital information to the community on drug abuse and crime prevention. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs booklets on synthetics, marijuana, painkillers, prescription drugs, cocaine, heroin and others were free for the taking, while the Foundation's volunteers helped answer questions about various drugs and how parents or grandparents could help talk about this issue with their kids.
Thalia Ghiglia, Faith Liaison to the Foundation for a Drug-Free World DC Chapter, said, “Drugs are destroying our kids and communities. National Night Out is an excellent opportunity to work with the police and the community to improve everyone’s life and safety.”
Started in 1984, National Night Out promotes a spirit of partnership between police and their communities while involving all in crime-prevention activities annually on the first Tuesday of August.
Used widely by DC Prevention Centers, local churches, re-entry programs, government agencies and nonprofit organizations, the Truth About Drugs materials empower youth and adults with the facts so they can make informed decisions and avoid the tragedy of drug addiction.
The Church of Scientology supports the Foundation for a Drug-Free World’s Truth About Drugs program which is one of the world’s largest nongovernmental drug education and prevention campaigns. Evidence-based studies have shown that when young people are provided with true information about drugs, usage rates drop.
Drug-Free World offers all its educational materials for free. Materials can be ordered or downloaded from www.drugfreeworld.org. The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is an international organization with materials in 22 languages. Free online courses help in learning about specific drugs and how to talk about them with friends and family.
Further information available by watching: https://www.scientology.tv/series/voices-for-humanity/meghan-fialkoff.html
Thalia Ghiglia
Foundation for a Drug-Free World
+1 202-667-6404
email us here