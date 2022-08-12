An Answer for the Burdened
Karen Chisholm delivers her third book of beautiful poems inspired by God.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Voices" is a book composed of poems that deals with heartbreaking stories of everyday people that endures life’s struggles.
Karen Chisholm has successfully published her third book, "Voices", following her other book of poems, Tough as Nails: Poems Inspired by God and I AM With You, which has readers mesmerized as each poem touches their hearts and brings them closer to their Savior. "Voices" is composed of poems that share the prayers and thoughts of a sorrowful mother, a homeless woman, a passionate firefighter, an occupied mother, a hospitalized grandmother after a tragic accident, a brave police officer, the lonely individuals, and a soldier with PTSD. Chisholm presents God’s answers to these struggling people through poetry, including the inspiring words of a child in heaven. Karen Chisholm’s unique writing portrays the heart of God to heal and bless readers with His unending love.
Karen J. Chisholm writes and sings the word of God ever since her first encounter hearing the words of her Savior through a wonderfully composed melody which has made her spirit full of God’s love. The author has successfully shared her poetry with numerous families, coworkers, and brothers and sisters in Christ. After filling her book shelf with poems that are words of God Himself, she sees it as a calling to publish His gift to reach the hearts of others.
Read more about the inspiring poems of Karen Chisholm "Voices" by purchasing her book on Amazon.
