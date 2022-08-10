2022 BUTTER COW UNVEILED

ILLINOIS, August 10 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow today in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Using the theme "Grow with Us," sculptor Sarah Pratt's creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal. The sculpture features the iconic butter cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.





"I really connected with the theme ‘Grow with Us,' said Sarah Pratt, 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. "This design was personal for me. Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow."





"For a lot of families, it is not a trip to the Illinois State Fair unless they see the iconic butter cow," said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. "I am amazed by the thought and detail that is put into this buttery creation ever year."





"Illinois Dairy Farmers are proud to carry on the tradition of the iconic butter cow at the Illinois State Fair," said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy Farmer Relations Manager. "The 2022 butter cow follows this year's fair theme of ‘Grow with Us.' We hope that State Fair visitors come to the Dairy Building to view the butter cow and celebrate the Illinois dairy industry."





As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden into the display to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.





The iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and is viewable live via the Butter Cow webcam



