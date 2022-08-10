Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,628 in the last 365 days.

2022 BUTTER COW UNVEILED

ILLINOIS, August 10 - SPRINGFIELD, IL -Illinois State Fair officials unveiled the treasured Butter Cow today in the Dairy Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Using the theme "Grow with Us," sculptor Sarah Pratt's creation brings together the interaction between the farmer, the land, and the animal. The sculpture features the iconic butter cow with a farmer kneeling beside her to tend to the land.


"I really connected with the theme ‘Grow with Us,' said Sarah Pratt, 2022 Illinois State Fair Butter Cow Sculptor. "This design was personal for me. Our family just moved to a home with acreage and started growing our own garden. Through that experience, I was inspired to include a farmer growing on the land that in turns allows the cow to grow."


"For a lot of families, it is not a trip to the Illinois State Fair unless they see the iconic butter cow," said Illinois Agriculture Director, Jerry Costello II. "I am amazed by the thought and detail that is put into this buttery creation ever year."


"Illinois Dairy Farmers are proud to carry on the tradition of the iconic butter cow at the Illinois State Fair," said Kendra Anderson, Midwest Dairy Farmer Relations Manager. "The 2022 butter cow follows this year's fair theme of ‘Grow with Us.' We hope that State Fair visitors come to the Dairy Building to view the butter cow and celebrate the Illinois dairy industry."


As in years past, 13 hearts have been hidden into the display to signify the 13 essential nutrients found naturally in milk.


The iconic sculpture will remain on display in the Dairy Building for the duration of the fair and is viewable live via the Butter Cow webcam.


The Illinois State Fair runs from August 11-21. Please visit IllinoisStateFair.info for fair events and information.

You just read:

2022 BUTTER COW UNVEILED

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.