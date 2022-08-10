Gov. Evers, WEDC, and Company Officials Celebrate Opening of Milwaukee Tool’s Newest U.S. Manufacturing Plant

WEST BEND — Gov. Tony Evers today, together with Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes, company leaders, and industry partners, celebrated Milwaukee Tool’s newest manufacturing plant opening in West Bend. Earlier this year, Gov. Evers and WEDC announced that they are assisting Milwaukee Tool’s expansion in Wisconsin with an additional $22.5 million in Enterprise Zone tax credits, raising the state’s total investment in the company’s success to $70.5 million.

“Milwaukee Tool has consistently demonstrated their role as a considerable partner of industry here in Wisconsin and today, we’re glad to share in their excitement of the grand opening of this new facility in West Bend,” said Gov. Evers. “I look forward to maintaining our positive partnership with Milwaukee Tool and to continuing our support of their efforts to expand and bring quality, family-supporting jobs to hardworking Wisconsinites.”

Located 20 minutes from Milwaukee Tool’s global R&D headquarters in Brookfield, the 95,000-square-foot facility will manufacture new-to-market hand tools for users in the electrical, plumbing, and mechanical trades, and among the first solutions to be made here will be a line of screwdrivers and pliers. Milwaukee Tool has invested $55 million to build and equip this facility with advanced technology and equipment and has first right of refusal to purchase an additional 20 acres for future expansion, which would accommodate another 225,000 square-feet building.

“This state-of-the-art facility and the people who work here will play a critical role in delivering the next wave of hand tool innovation to the industry,” said Tim Albrecht, president of Hand Tools & Storage for Milwaukee Tool. “Wisconsin has been our company’s home for nearly 100 years—we’re thrilled to continue our growth here where we’ve been able to recruit some of the best talent in the country.”

Milwaukee Tool’s facility is the first development in the city of West Bend’s newest 216-acre industrial park, West Bend Manufacturing Center.

“We are proud to welcome Milwaukee Tool to the City of West Bend,” said West Bend City Administrator Jay Shambeau. “Milwaukee Tool’s investment brings high-value employment opportunities, and we look forward to its further expansion in West Bend.”

WEDC has been a long-term partner of Milwaukee Tool as it has experienced double-digit growth globally and now employs over 3,700 people throughout the state. The actual amount of tax credits the company receives will depend on meeting capital expenditure and job creation goals.

“Milwaukee Tool is an iconic global brand that, by its name alone, makes our state synonymous with quality manufacturing,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes. “As Milwaukee Tool has grown its investments in Wisconsin, WEDC has been pleased to invest in Milwaukee Tool.”

Milwaukee 7 (M7), Southeastern Wisconsin’s regional economic development organization, also participated in the event.

“Milwaukee Tool’s remarkable growth makes it one of the Milwaukee region’s greatest success stories,” said Gale Klappa, co-chair of Milwaukee 7 and executive chairman of WEC Energy Group. “With the opening of their first manufacturing facility in Southeastern Wisconsin, adding to the significant headquarters and research and development presence they already have here, Milwaukee Tool joins a long list of companies designing and producing highly engineered and technical products—products that are exported globally from this region every day.”

Milwaukee Tool’s West Bend facility is providing 150 new jobs. Roles range from engineers and operators to quality technicians, service technicians, and material handlers. Interested applicants can apply at www.milwaukeetool.jobs.