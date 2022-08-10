NOMINEES ANNOUNCED FOR THE DRAPER JUSTICE COURT VACANCY

Draper, UT—The Salt Lake County Nominating Commission has selected five nominees for a judicial vacancy that will serve Draper, Utah. The position will replace Judge Daniel Bertch who will resign his position in December.

Following are the nominees followed by place of employment and residence:

Judge Michael Boehm, J.D., Judge of South Jordan City Justice Court, resident of South Jordan,

Matthew Brass, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Farmington,

Kimberly Crandall, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Riverton,

Lisa Garner, J.D., attorney at law, resident of Cottonwood Heights, and

Judge George Vo-Duc, J.D., Judge of Midvale City Justice Court, resident of Bountiful.

A comment period will be held through August 20, 2022. A final candidate will then be selected by the mayor of Draper, Troy K. Walker, within 30 days. The selection must then be certified by the Utah Judicial Council. To submit written comments about the candidates, please contact Amy Hernandez at amymh@utcourts.gov.

# # #