Guardian Pest Control Launches Home Defense Plan for Pest Control in Utah
Guardian Pest Control is a locally owned business providing commercial and residential pest control services in Orem, UtahOREM, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pests and rodents are not just unsanitary; they can also cause upheaval and unrest in your home. In fact, rodents (i.e., mice, rats, squirrels) are known to harbor and transmit more than 200 human pathogens that can spread dangerous and sometimes deadly diseases. On the other hand, termites cause billions of property damage yearly, while stings and bites from various insects cause at least 90 deaths in the U.S. annually. That is why homeowners must consider hiring professional pest control Utah services such as Guardian Pest Control, which offers an affordable home defense protection plan offering pest-free homes throughout the year. The firm is QualityPro, and GreenPro certified. Less than 3% of pest control companies in the U.S. receive the prestigious QualityPro Certification. The certification proves the reliability and competency of the company.
Utah has a cozy and warm summer which attracts pests. While people might think that taking a DIY approach to pest removal is the quickest and easiest way to rid a property of pesky rodents or insects, it can be dangerous and highly ineffective. Thankfully, with the help of Guardian Pest Control, a specialized pest control company in Orem, Utah, property owners can reap the many benefits of knowing qualified experts. At Guardian, the staff uses the most advanced products and treatment procedures available. The best nature and science have to offer for unbeatable control.
Many effective infestation solutions involve strong chemicals, which can be hazardous to human health if not used properly. Professional exterminators at firms like Guardian Pest Control, highly trained in handling these chemicals, are also qualified to use more potent, commercial-grade products that can kill and repel pests much more effectively and efficiently than over-the-counter chemical formulas.
To the untrained eye, many insects and rodents can look very similar. However, experienced pest and rodent control service providers in Utah, Guardian Pest Control, are specially trained to identify the exact species of pest and know exactly what it takes to completely and entirely extinguish the problem.
Fly traps, mosquito repellants, and rodent traps might seem practical for short periods, but they rarely take care of the problem. Skilled pest control services offered by businesses like Guardian Pest Control can help identify the root cause of the concerns. They can locate precisely where the pest problem stems from and develop a plan that offers long-term solutions so their customers do not have to worry about a recurring pest infestation continuously. Effective pest control is a process, not a one-time event. Guardian's ongoing inspection and control system provides unmatched protection 365 days a year.
About Guardian Pest Control
Guardian Pest Control was established in 2004 and is locally owned and operated. Its goal has always been to provide top-notch quality pest control services to families and businesses in Utah from the very first day. Their technicians are armed with an arsenal of the best control products and tools to ensure a superior service. In addition, they take the time to research and ensure that they are using pest control products with high safety ratings.
