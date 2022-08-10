Introducing DJ Smillz – One of the Hottest DJs in Ohio

DJ Smillz is currently the in-house DJ for Kent State University’s men’s basketball team.

KENT, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ohio music scene is always booming, but DJ Smillz is rapidly becoming one of the most sought-after DJs in the state.Kyle Macon, aka DJ Smillz, is an Ohio-based DJ who plays a wide variety of music, including Hip-Hop, Disco, Funk, Pop, R&B, Rap, Afrobeats, Dancehall, Classic Rock, and even EDM. Alongside working as the in-house DJ for Kent State University’s men’s basketball team he also provides music for other Kent State-related events.DJ Smillz’s impressive list of work experience doesn’t stop there.“While working with Kent, I was also selected to open for Quavo from the famously known Hip-Hop Trio, Migos, and the American alternative pop band from Provo, Utah, The Aces,” says DJ Smillz. “My other notable work includes being the Mobile DJ Director / On-Air DJ for KSU Black Squirrel Radio and also selected to provide music for 2021's MudGirl Run in Berea, OH, and Erie, PA.”Not only that, but Smillz recently gave back to the community by providing music for the Kent State iPromise Scholar’s program which provides higher education opportunities for underserved students in Northeast Ohio.For more information about DJ Smillz, or to book him for your next event, please visit https://www.djsmillz.com/ About DJ SmillzBorn and raised in Ohio, DJ Smillz is a notable DJ who boasts the ability to curate music for an enjoyable, energized, and live experience – no matter the function. His fans have touted him as being a ‘truly talented Disc Jockey’ with a consistent work ethic and upbeat personality.