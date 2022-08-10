The Big O Foundation Raises Awareness for Mental Health & Suicide Prevention
The Big O Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charitable organization that's making a difference in the lives of those struggling with mental health.
Setbacks are comebacks for people who want to be great”NORTH LIBERTY, IOWA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mental health issues can encompass many conditions, but they all have one thing in common: they impact a person's personality, thinking, and ability to connect with others. Unlike physical ailments, they might be challenging to identify. Twenty percent of Americans have a mental condition, and five percent have a problem severe enough to interfere with education, employment, or other elements of everyday life, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The Big O Foundation aims to support youth with mental health issues through awareness and timely assistance.
Mental health disorders are typically misunderstood and stigmatized, resulting in many people suffering in silence. However, there can be symptoms that indicate a mental health problem. For example, anxiety, mood disorders, impulse control, chronic stress, and various other issues can fall under the umbrella of mental illness. In addition, there may be something wrong with a loved one if they have uncontrollable thoughts, mood swings that aren't explained, a disinterest in socializing or other activities, a lack of empathy, or the capacity to recognize the difference between fact and fiction. Therefore, mental health awareness is essential so people can better understand mental health disorders and improves access to healthcare for those who need it.
The stigma associated with mental illness can be overcome by recognizing and educating others about the disease. As a society, we need to talk openly about mental health issues to remove myths and stigma and encourage suffering individuals to get assistance and build support networks. For example, asking someone, "how are you feeling today?" might help the person come out of the mind conundrum. In addition, organizations such as AFSP, NAMI, and The Big O Foundation work to improve mental health and suicide prevention through lifeline counselors and dedicated phone lines for people with mental health problems.
Although the busyness of modern life has deprived people of the time and supporting the causes that affect the whole society, even a tiny contribution, volunteering, or donating for mental health awareness can help save someone in need.
Interested persons can get involved in various ways: wearing a purple band (the color of mental health awareness), asking colleagues, friends, and loved ones about their problems, assisting someone struggling with a mental health problem, and volunteering for an organization like The Big O Foundation that works to raise awareness about mental health and get connected with people who are working on the issue. This 501(c)(3) charitable organization has also launched The Big O Award for students. Students nominated for this award must be actively involved in extracurricular activities or clubs, demonstrate a commitment to others above their interests and goals, be open to people of all backgrounds, and be respectful.
People can make a difference; nobody needs to suffer in silence. Dealing with mental health issues is challenging, but that doesn't mean one should do it alone. Reaching out for help through dedicated helplines: 1-800-273-8255 and 988 can help people going through emotional distress or suicidal crisis seek assistance from trained counselors and find support.
About The Big O Foundation
The Big O Foundation was established by Jennifer and Joe Skelley in memory of their son Owen Eugene Skelley, who died on March 3, 2022. The foundation's goals include educating the public about mental health concerns and offering personal assistance to those in need. Everyone is encouraged to get involved, donate, or volunteer. Any financial or time contributions are much appreciated and required. As a 501(c)(3) non-profit, the Big O Foundation is free from federal income tax. Generous donations to 501(c)(3) organizations solely for religious, charitable, scientific, literary, or educational purposes are eligible for a tax deduction.
