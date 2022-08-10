Unconsciously Conscious
Shiva Shankaran shares his insights into the conscious world with his readersTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over time, the minds of human beings are constantly changing and evolving. Earthlings have a constant desire for information that can fulfill their satisfaction with knowledge to provide a deeper understanding of existentialism.
A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium: Author Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran shares his side on how to fully understand consciousness. People today have a difficult time comprehending life, hence they will go to any length to obtain the information they seek. The author tells readers on how to open one's unconscious mind to tranquil avenues that lead from tough to simple thinking. Shankaran delves deeper into the meaning of consciousness, posing discussions about what it means and what consequences it has for human knowledge. He wrote the book in order for readers to improve the concept of becoming greater and how individuals can enhance their consciousness, to be more aware of their capability in this world.
Shiva C.A.D. Shankaran is the author of "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium" and has been teaching yoga and meditation for about 45 years. In 1984, he graduated from Fordham University in New York with a Master's degree in Religious/Pastoral counseling. He now lives in the state of Vermont in the United States of America.
Read more about "A Science of Consciousness: Pneumatology for a New Millennium" by purchasing her book on Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights
EMMANUEL LAGUARDIA
Bookside Press
+1 877-741-8091
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other