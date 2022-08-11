Dara Busch Talks 'Targeting Cannabis Consumers With PR'

In the cannabis industry, companies need a lot of marketing, advertising, and PR efforts to reach their target audiences.

There are many people that have mistrust or doubts about the use or benefits of cannabis in their lives, which can be turned into potential customers through the right strategies. If a cannabis company presents itself as a reputable and credible source of information, or if an influencer or celebrity legitimizes its products, those cautious people can easily be turned into customers. Additionally, with the right strategies, companies in the cannabis industry can also shorten the buying journey, or even have an influence over national policies regarding the products.

Key messages

The key messages of a company in the cannabis industry are the most important if that business wants the public to hear, remember, and better understand the brand and its products. Key messages are used to explain what a company is doing and why, how it's able to set itself apart from its competitors, and the value that consumers can get from that business. At their core, key messages give companies an opportunity to give the public more information and clarity on why a business is different from its competitors. To create a key message, companies should ensure they're aligned with the overall objectives, mission, and business plans. The key messages should also be in a conversational tone, short and concise to grab the attention of the public and immediately educate or inform. Additionally, companies need to have topics of interest that will be further supported by the key messages, which, similarly, need to be created in alignment with the brand and the business goals of the company.

Targeting

In the cannabis PR industry, brand awareness as a metric isn't too useful to keep track of, as well as targeting anyone and everyone of the public through promotional efforts. However, many cannabis brands seem to think that the most effective way to reach their target audiences is to simply pitch to any cannabis-related media outlet, simply because they think the market is relatively small. That's not actually the case, as the market has shown significant growth over the last few years, and the number of outlets that have been focusing on specific topics within the industry has grown alongside that. Instead of pursuing those strategies, companies in the cannabis industry should be focusing on their target audiences, first and foremost.

The best starting point for that effort is to conduct audience research so that the company can learn more about its ideal customers, including things like their demographic and psychographic information, where they spend most of their time, how they consume content, and more. Once a business figures out those details about its potential customers, it will have a better understanding of which types of content the audience wants to see, and which outlets they follow, so then the business can create the content and pitch it to the most relevant outlets. This is the best way for companies to create meaningful and relevant connections with both media outlets and the target audience.

Dara Busch is Co-CEO of 5WPR, a leading cannabis PR agency.

