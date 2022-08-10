Zach Kinshella, Director of Operations at Eden Textile, to Host a Webinar on Global Supply Chain

zach kinshella

Zach Kinshella, Director of Operations at Eden Textile, will host a global supply chain webinar.

ALBERTA, EDMONTON, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, September 12th at 2 pm ET, Zach Kinshella, Director of Operations at Eden Textile, will host a global supply chain webinar. This webinar will focus on managing risk in your supply chain and provide tips for improving supplier relationships. The event is free and open to the public, so everyone is welcome to register.

Zach Kinshella is Director of Operations at Eden Textile Mills and has worked in accounting and finance for almost one decade. He has worldwide experience with sourcing, manufacturing, quality control, and logistics. In this webinar, he will discuss building a global supply chain that minimizes risk. He will also share tips for improving supplier relationships and maintaining quality control standards.

The webinar on Global Supply Chain will discuss the importance of understanding customers' needs. It will also address creating a supply chain responsive to those needs. The webinar will also discuss the role of technology in supply chain management and how it can be used to automate processes and improve communication. Participants are expected to better understand how to optimize their supply chains by the end of the webinar.

The webinar will include other key figures in the financial industry and is expected to be very informative. The focus will be on how the current global pandemic has affected supply chains worldwide. Attendees will learn about the steps companies take to adapt and mitigate risk. There will also be a discussion on the challenges and opportunities of managing a global supply chain. Key topics will include supplier relations, transportation, and warehousing. This webinar is an important event for anyone involved in the financial industry. Attendees will gain insights from leading experts on how to overcome the challenges of today's global market. The webinar will also include a Questions and Answers session. This will allow attendees to ask questions about the topics covered in the webinar. An expert in the field will moderate the Q&A session, and all questions will be answered promptly. Attendees are encouraged to submit their questions in advance to address them during the webinar. This will ensure that all attendees have a chance to have their questions answered.

Zach Kinshella is an experienced accountant with over nine years of experience. He has worked in different capacities, including as a Senior accountant, business manager, and Director of Operations. He is well educated and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Alberta. He is also qualified as a financial modeling, valuation analyst, and supply chain management professional. Zach has gained extensive experience in accounting, finance, and business management through his work in various industries, including mining, oil & gas, construction, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, not-for-profit organizations, and technology. Using his strong analytical and problem-solving skills, Zach has provided valuable insights and recommendations to clients, leading to improved financial reporting, more efficient operations, and increased profitability. Zach is a highly motivated professional who is always looking for opportunities to add value and positively impact businesses.