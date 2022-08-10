Air quality approval renewed for AV Group NB Inc.

CANADA, August 10 - FREDERICTON (GNB) – The provincial government will issue a new Class 1 air quality approval for the AV Group NB Inc. pulp mill in Nackawic.

The facility operates a dissolving grade Kraft pulp mill that has a production rate of about 540 air dry tonnes per day of dissolving grade pulp.

The company's current approval expires on Sept. 30, with the new five-year approval taking effect on Oct. 1. The approval follows a public consultation process that included a public review that ran from Feb. 23 to July 4.

The information, along with approval conditions, can be viewed on the Department of Environment and Local Government website or at any regional office of the department.

Class 1 major industries are required to comply with the Air Quality Regulation under the Clean Air Act, and to operate under the terms and conditions established in the approval to operate.

