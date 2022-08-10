NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs!

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Alabama

Vera Loften, Tuscumbia

Arizona

Dawn Grittmann, Gilbert

Annick Tricot, Little Rock

Megan Wohr, Phoenix

California

Justin Benedicto, Los Angeles

Michelle Clark, Fresno

Summer Gupta, Culver City

Rachel Hairfield, Bakersfield

Tracey Olympius, Costa Mesa

Veanne O’Neill, Citrus Heights

LaShaun Parker, Oakland

Rachelle Pina, Tehachapi

Joey Polen, Vacaville

Keri Pule, Temecula

Kathryn Webster, Ladera Ranch

Colorado

Sarah Flick, Pueblo

Margaret White, Alamosa

Connecticut

Stacey Collins, Danielson

Florida

Sharon Bradley, Daytona Beach

Joanna D'Elia, Sarasota

Jennifer Fernandez, Miami

William Hale, Lake City

Dawn Lomax, Key Largo

Kelly Mitchell, Jacksonville

Jennifer Montemayor, Orlando

Paul Needham, Lakeland

Chris Schmidt, St. Augustine

Grace Sub Laban, El Portal

Valorie Toth, Jacksonville

Harry Walk, Kissimmee

Georgia

Lessely Brown-Shuler, Flowery Branch

Diana Johnson, Tifton

Kathryne Rose, Lawrenceville

Idaho

Kathryn Wiedmeier, Boise

Illinois

Veronica Benson, Galva

Isabelle Echevarria, North Riverside

Indiana

Bridget Hood, Avon

Iowa

Laura Coyle, Des Moines

Kansas

Michaela Krebs, Wichita

Stephanie Nigro, Shawnee

Kentucky

Karen Franklin, Glasgow

Heather Hope, Greenville

Amy Masters, Richmond

Heather Thompson, Glasgow

Louisiana

Betsy Beard, Monroe

Maryland

Nimasha Fernando, Elkton

Massachusetts

Amanda Weddle, Boston

Michigan

Jennifer Anderson, Grand Ledge

Tina Percha, Berkley

Kerri Pighetti, Hudsonville

Kristen Rifenbark, Bad Axe

Minnesota

Joel Joshua, Minneapolis

Mississippi

Sybil Lucic, Greenwood

Susan Roberts, Jackson

Missouri

Suzanne Barnette, Lee’s Summit

Yit Mui Khoo, St. Louis

Mary Randazzo, Ellisville

Montana

Paige Bichler, Livingston

Carly Ryther, Polson

Penny Smoot, Power

Nebraska

Brittany Kuhns, Kearney

Elizabeth Lehmkuhler, Broken Bow

Nevada

Beth Shephard, North Las Vegas

New Hampshire

Daniel Andrus, Concord

New York

Lauren Ashley, Schenectady

Kristin Bevilacqua, Yaphank

North Carolina

Lisa Allen, Chapel Hill

Angela Morrow, Hendersonville

Jasmine O'Connell, Greensboro

North Dakota

Kari Jensen, Grand Forks

Ohio

Steven Booth, Macedonia

Michelle Schill, Mentor

Katherine Zacharyasz, Strongsville

Oklahoma

Tiffany Hobson, Ada

Oregon

Tyler Brandow, Bend

Jennifer Scotello, Hood River

Pennsylvania

Tracy Andrews, Royersford

Kathleen Dinnin, McDonald

Korana Durham, Pittsburgh

Marissa Leff, Penn Valley

Amy Prator, Saylorsburg

South Carolina

Wendy Watson, Pickens

South Dakota

Angela Brockmueller, Freeman

Robert Frey, Rapid City

Marissa Trosen, St. Lawrence

Elizabeth Twamley, Oacoma

Tennessee

Sarah Cagle, Hendersonville

Texas

Sarah Becak, Portland

Catherine Gray, Houston

Ann Jernigan, Houston

Deborah Lee, Montgomery

Patrice Milton, Dallas

Bridget Ofori-Agbakpe, Spring

Sharon Trongaard, Arlington

Vermont

Catherine Vogel, Bennington

Virginia

Fabio DeSouza, Richmond

Ryan Kinsey, Charlottesville

Jamie Sansone, Burke

Gina Stevens, Manassas Park

Washington

Elizabeth Engel, Seattle

Amy Hoke, Seattle

Renee Lach-Sharon, Bellingham

Yelena Pisarchuk, Kelso

Tara Russo, Shoreline

Patricia Stanley, Vancouver

West Virginia

Pamela Miller, New Haven

Douglas Smith, Points

Wisconsin

Becky Birchmeier, Butternut

About NAHQ

The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.