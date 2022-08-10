NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs!
The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.
“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”
The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:
Alabama
Vera Loften, Tuscumbia
Arizona
Dawn Grittmann, Gilbert
Annick Tricot, Little Rock
Megan Wohr, Phoenix
California
Justin Benedicto, Los Angeles
Michelle Clark, Fresno
Summer Gupta, Culver City
Rachel Hairfield, Bakersfield
Tracey Olympius, Costa Mesa
Veanne O’Neill, Citrus Heights
LaShaun Parker, Oakland
Rachelle Pina, Tehachapi
Joey Polen, Vacaville
Keri Pule, Temecula
Kathryn Webster, Ladera Ranch
Colorado
Sarah Flick, Pueblo
Margaret White, Alamosa
Connecticut
Stacey Collins, Danielson
Florida
Sharon Bradley, Daytona Beach
Joanna D'Elia, Sarasota
Jennifer Fernandez, Miami
William Hale, Lake City
Dawn Lomax, Key Largo
Kelly Mitchell, Jacksonville
Jennifer Montemayor, Orlando
Paul Needham, Lakeland
Chris Schmidt, St. Augustine
Grace Sub Laban, El Portal
Valorie Toth, Jacksonville
Harry Walk, Kissimmee
Georgia
Lessely Brown-Shuler, Flowery Branch
Diana Johnson, Tifton
Kathryne Rose, Lawrenceville
Idaho
Kathryn Wiedmeier, Boise
Illinois
Veronica Benson, Galva
Isabelle Echevarria, North Riverside
Indiana
Bridget Hood, Avon
Iowa
Laura Coyle, Des Moines
Kansas
Michaela Krebs, Wichita
Stephanie Nigro, Shawnee
Kentucky
Karen Franklin, Glasgow
Heather Hope, Greenville
Amy Masters, Richmond
Heather Thompson, Glasgow
Louisiana
Betsy Beard, Monroe
Maryland
Nimasha Fernando, Elkton
Massachusetts
Amanda Weddle, Boston
Michigan
Jennifer Anderson, Grand Ledge
Tina Percha, Berkley
Kerri Pighetti, Hudsonville
Kristen Rifenbark, Bad Axe
Minnesota
Joel Joshua, Minneapolis
Mississippi
Sybil Lucic, Greenwood
Susan Roberts, Jackson
Missouri
Suzanne Barnette, Lee’s Summit
Yit Mui Khoo, St. Louis
Mary Randazzo, Ellisville
Montana
Paige Bichler, Livingston
Carly Ryther, Polson
Penny Smoot, Power
Nebraska
Brittany Kuhns, Kearney
Elizabeth Lehmkuhler, Broken Bow
Nevada
Beth Shephard, North Las Vegas
New Hampshire
Daniel Andrus, Concord
New York
Lauren Ashley, Schenectady
Kristin Bevilacqua, Yaphank
North Carolina
Lisa Allen, Chapel Hill
Angela Morrow, Hendersonville
Jasmine O'Connell, Greensboro
North Dakota
Kari Jensen, Grand Forks
Ohio
Steven Booth, Macedonia
Michelle Schill, Mentor
Katherine Zacharyasz, Strongsville
Oklahoma
Tiffany Hobson, Ada
Oregon
Tyler Brandow, Bend
Jennifer Scotello, Hood River
Pennsylvania
Tracy Andrews, Royersford
Kathleen Dinnin, McDonald
Korana Durham, Pittsburgh
Marissa Leff, Penn Valley
Amy Prator, Saylorsburg
South Carolina
Wendy Watson, Pickens
South Dakota
Angela Brockmueller, Freeman
Robert Frey, Rapid City
Marissa Trosen, St. Lawrence
Elizabeth Twamley, Oacoma
Tennessee
Sarah Cagle, Hendersonville
Texas
Sarah Becak, Portland
Catherine Gray, Houston
Ann Jernigan, Houston
Deborah Lee, Montgomery
Patrice Milton, Dallas
Bridget Ofori-Agbakpe, Spring
Sharon Trongaard, Arlington
Vermont
Catherine Vogel, Bennington
Virginia
Fabio DeSouza, Richmond
Ryan Kinsey, Charlottesville
Jamie Sansone, Burke
Gina Stevens, Manassas Park
Washington
Elizabeth Engel, Seattle
Amy Hoke, Seattle
Renee Lach-Sharon, Bellingham
Yelena Pisarchuk, Kelso
Tara Russo, Shoreline
Patricia Stanley, Vancouver
West Virginia
Pamela Miller, New Haven
Douglas Smith, Points
Wisconsin
Becky Birchmeier, Butternut
About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.
