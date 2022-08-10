Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,649 in the last 365 days.

NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs!

The CPHQ credential demonstrates a commitment to advancing quality, safety and value.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is proud to announce the most recent recipients of the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ) credential.

“Healthcare quality and safety professionals who earn the CPHQ credential have demonstrated knowledge, understanding, and application of the domains of healthcare quality and safety; they are prepared to make healthcare better,” said Jennifer Pitts, NAHQ’s vice president of programs, products, and certification. “We congratulate each of our CPHQ’s for demonstrating an ongoing commitment to excellence and lifelong learning, and a dedication to enhancing quality and patient safety.”

The following individuals join the ranks of nearly 14,000 individuals around the world who have earned the CPHQ:

Alabama
Vera Loften, Tuscumbia

Arizona
Dawn Grittmann, Gilbert
Annick Tricot, Little Rock
Megan Wohr, Phoenix

California
Justin Benedicto, Los Angeles
Michelle Clark, Fresno
Summer Gupta, Culver City
Rachel Hairfield, Bakersfield
Tracey Olympius, Costa Mesa
Veanne O’Neill, Citrus Heights
LaShaun Parker, Oakland
Rachelle Pina, Tehachapi
Joey Polen, Vacaville
Keri Pule, Temecula
Kathryn Webster, Ladera Ranch

Colorado
Sarah Flick, Pueblo
Margaret White, Alamosa

Connecticut
Stacey Collins, Danielson

Florida
Sharon Bradley, Daytona Beach
Joanna D'Elia, Sarasota
Jennifer Fernandez, Miami
William Hale, Lake City
Dawn Lomax, Key Largo
Kelly Mitchell, Jacksonville
Jennifer Montemayor, Orlando
Paul Needham, Lakeland
Chris Schmidt, St. Augustine
Grace Sub Laban, El Portal
Valorie Toth, Jacksonville
Harry Walk, Kissimmee

Georgia
Lessely Brown-Shuler, Flowery Branch
Diana Johnson, Tifton
Kathryne Rose, Lawrenceville

Idaho
Kathryn Wiedmeier, Boise

Illinois
Veronica Benson, Galva
Isabelle Echevarria, North Riverside

Indiana
Bridget Hood, Avon

Iowa
Laura Coyle, Des Moines

Kansas
Michaela Krebs, Wichita
Stephanie Nigro, Shawnee

Kentucky
Karen Franklin, Glasgow
Heather Hope, Greenville
Amy Masters, Richmond
Heather Thompson, Glasgow

Louisiana
Betsy Beard, Monroe

Maryland
Nimasha Fernando, Elkton

Massachusetts
Amanda Weddle, Boston

Michigan
Jennifer Anderson, Grand Ledge
Tina Percha, Berkley
Kerri Pighetti, Hudsonville
Kristen Rifenbark, Bad Axe

Minnesota
Joel Joshua, Minneapolis

Mississippi
Sybil Lucic, Greenwood
Susan Roberts, Jackson

Missouri
Suzanne Barnette, Lee’s Summit
Yit Mui Khoo, St. Louis
Mary Randazzo, Ellisville

Montana
Paige Bichler, Livingston
Carly Ryther, Polson
Penny Smoot, Power

Nebraska
Brittany Kuhns, Kearney
Elizabeth Lehmkuhler, Broken Bow

Nevada
Beth Shephard, North Las Vegas

New Hampshire
Daniel Andrus, Concord

New York
Lauren Ashley, Schenectady
Kristin Bevilacqua, Yaphank

North Carolina
Lisa Allen, Chapel Hill
Angela Morrow, Hendersonville
Jasmine O'Connell, Greensboro

North Dakota
Kari Jensen, Grand Forks

Ohio
Steven Booth, Macedonia
Michelle Schill, Mentor
Katherine Zacharyasz, Strongsville

Oklahoma
Tiffany Hobson, Ada

Oregon
Tyler Brandow, Bend
Jennifer Scotello, Hood River

Pennsylvania
Tracy Andrews, Royersford
Kathleen Dinnin, McDonald
Korana Durham, Pittsburgh
Marissa Leff, Penn Valley
Amy Prator, Saylorsburg

South Carolina
Wendy Watson, Pickens

South Dakota
Angela Brockmueller, Freeman
Robert Frey, Rapid City
Marissa Trosen, St. Lawrence
Elizabeth Twamley, Oacoma

Tennessee
Sarah Cagle, Hendersonville

Texas
Sarah Becak, Portland
Catherine Gray, Houston
Ann Jernigan, Houston
Deborah Lee, Montgomery
Patrice Milton, Dallas
Bridget Ofori-Agbakpe, Spring
Sharon Trongaard, Arlington

Vermont
Catherine Vogel, Bennington

Virginia
Fabio DeSouza, Richmond
Ryan Kinsey, Charlottesville
Jamie Sansone, Burke
Gina Stevens, Manassas Park

Washington
Elizabeth Engel, Seattle
Amy Hoke, Seattle
Renee Lach-Sharon, Bellingham
Yelena Pisarchuk, Kelso
Tara Russo, Shoreline
Patricia Stanley, Vancouver

West Virginia
Pamela Miller, New Haven
Douglas Smith, Points

Wisconsin
Becky Birchmeier, Butternut

About NAHQ
The National Association for Healthcare Quality® (NAHQ) is the only organization dedicated to healthcare quality professionals, defining the standard of excellence for the profession, and equipping professionals and organizations across the continuum of healthcare to meet these standards. NAHQ believes that to reduce variability in healthcare delivery, we must first reduce variability in healthcare quality competencies, so we focus our efforts on healthcare quality competencies and workforce development. NAHQ published the first and only Healthcare Quality Competency Framework and validated it twice in the market. We offer the only accredited certification in healthcare quality, the Certified Professional in Healthcare Quality® (CPHQ), extensive educational programming, networking opportunities and career resources to help healthcare quality professionals enhance their competencies and their value. Learn more at NAHQ.org.

Maureen Erin Daugherty
National Association for Healthcare Quality
+1 708-363-7300
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

NAHQ Welcomes New CPHQs!

Distribution channels: Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.