Littledata Closes Funding Round to Expand First-Party Tracking Solution for DTC Brands

Growth funding round provides significant runway for Littledata to expand ecommerce data platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Littledata, an ecommerce data platform focused on the Shopify and BigCommerce markets, has closed a funding round to accelerate growth with direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands around the world. The round consists of a mix of debt and equity and provides a significant runway for the London-based startup, which now has over 40 full-time, remote employees based around hubs in Europe and the US.

New investors include Tomas Slimas, the co-founder of Oberlo, which Shopify acquired in 2017. “Ecommerce business owners are dealing with an increasingly complex world of ad blockers and omnichannel user flows,” says Slimas. “Littledata helps them see where their revenue is really coming from.”

In addition to funding from angel investors, Littledata secured a revenue-based loan from Element Finance, a boutique growth finance firm with offices in San Antonio, Texas and Dublin, Ireland. Element Finance Partner, John Gallagher, commented: “We were impressed with the business Edward and Ari had built, and they have a fantastic vision for moving the business forward.”

“This new funding round is central to the next stage of our growth as an ecommerce data platform,” says Edward Upton, founder & CEO of Littledata. “Element Finance in particular had a genuine understanding of where we want to go, and we feel that they will back us all the way. The funding allows Littledata to accelerate on its mission to make it ridiculously easy for direct-to-consumer brands (using Shopify, BigCommerce, and more) to connect their data and understand performance.”

The funding will allow Littledata to accelerate product and marketing to enable more use cases and reach a wider range of brands. “As one of very few automated solutions for server-side tracking – and the only one I know of in the ecommerce space – Littledata has a unique market position,” says Littledata co-founder and CMO, Ari Messer. “This new funding mix allows us to double down on what’s working, while also exploring a wider range of tech partnerships and co-marketing opportunities. We’ve always helped brands get better data for analysis in tools like Google Analytics, but now we’re expanding to enable data for action in tools like Segment, Klaviyo and Facebook (Meta) Ads. It all comes back to our company value of being inspired by data internally and in what we can offer to customers and partners.”



About Littledata

Littledata is the first ecommerce data platform built specifically for ecommerce. Top DTC brands on Shopify and BigCommerce, including Rothy’s, Sheertex, Craft Gin Club, and Athletic Brewing, rely on Littledata’s smart tech for accurate data about sales, marketing, and customer behavior. Littledata is based in the UK with a remote team working across Europe and North America.

