The Holistic Lifestyle Expo Enters the US Market as the Largest Conference in the Personal Health & Wellness Space
The Conference Joins Evidence-Based Eastern Medicine with Western Medicine And Wellness TechnologiesSAN LUIS OBISPO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA, August 9, 2022 - Tentai Megumi, LLC has entered the health and wellness scene to bring one of the largest personal health and wellness events that the world has seen to Orlando, Florida: the Holistic Lifestyle Conference and Expo. HLCE is produced by a seasoned event team who brought the CBD Expo and CBD education to the world’s attention. With over 10 years of experience and producing 30 successful events, the female duo has decided to increase its footprint to encompass the entirety of the fastest growing segment within the product and information category, personal health and wellness. The conference is being deemed the first of its kind, where evidence-based medicine and wellness will clash to meet for the most advanced information in the personal health space, and will feature the most innovative products available.
The four-day conference will be held on May 31-June 3, 2023 at the Hilton Orlando in Orlando, Florida, and will feature over 300 exhibitors, live demos, four consecutive rooms of dedicated live education as well as a live stream movie-type theater room with all day long live feeds from experts and professionals from around the world.
The conference will also be streamed to over 50 countries as well as feature a podcast row of live on-air productions. Mornings will begin with yoga, tai chi, sound therapy and meditation classes and evenings will continue with networking and wellness socials. A prestigious awards party will also be experienced, acknowledging the brilliance of both products and people within the industry.
The conference is evolving quickly. For more information to https://www.holisticlifestyleexpo.com/.
