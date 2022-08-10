Why Video is Changing the Advertising Landscape
Inbound Video Marketing: the fresh and exciting way companies are growing and skyrocketing sales through their advertising.
Consistency is the key to success in any content marketing campaign. You must post content daily to compete in today's environment”NEW ORLEANS, LA, US, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advertising has undergone a revolution. Video has exploded and taken over people's attention. With civilization's eyes on videos everywhere, one of the best approaches to marketing in 2022 is inbound video marketing.
— Armando Leduc
Inbound video marketing is successful because it relays the information to the customer in a way that is easy to digest. One of the fastest growing social platforms today, TikTok, only offers video. With YouTube and Instagram pushing short form video, more and more companies are getting a jump on the competition and fully capitalizing on the video marketing era.
Armando Leduc, president of social media marketing company Leduc Entertainment says, "There are five digital platforms I suggest all my clients use. The five staples are TikTok, Instagram, Linkedin, Facebook, and YouTube, and you cannot forget a proper functioning website."
Leduc goes on to state, "Consistency is the key to success in any content marketing campaign. You must post content daily to compete in today's environment".
Just like any other content, like blogs or articles, video is also just content. Production value is not as important as the message, as a Hollywood production team is not necessary to produce a great video. Smartphones today have built in features that can make quality video production fast and easy.
In the SEO sense, Google offers videos on page one of searches. In recent times consumers have gotten used to and prefer video content rather than written content. According to a study from wyzowl.com, 89% of video marketers say video gives them a good ROI.
Through inbound video marketing, businesses can show customers reviewing their product and using their product. It has never been easier to create videos which leads customers to your product.
Inbound video marketing is more than just churning out ads, it is a way of expanding business and integrating details and customers like never before.
