Graeme M. Keith III Features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Transformational Leaders of 2022

Graeme M. Keith III features on the Cover of Exeleon Magazine's Transformational Business Leaders of the Year issue.

PUNE, DELAWARE, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exeleon Magazine released its latest issue of the Transformational Leaders of the Year. The issue comprises leaders from various industries and domains and highlights their journey towards excellence.

Exeleon is a leading business magazine for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story to a wide-ranging audience comprising C-Level Executives, Business Professionals, and Management Personalities.

Featuring as the Cover of this Transformational Leaders issue is Graeme M. Keith III, a third-generation leader, Development Partner at The Keith Corporation (TKC), and the Chief Operating Officer of MedChat.

Graeme is an example of a transformational leader who has gone beyond the stereotypical notions of leadership and forged a unique pathway of success in his journey. Fittingly, Exeleon Magazine covers Graeme M. Keith III as the face of this issue.

When it comes to leadership, Graeme believes “One of the greatest misconceptions about leadership is that it’s the leader who drives the results, but in my opinion, it’s the exact opposite. The leader may chart the course, but it’s the team that is most responsible for the outcomes.”

Both at MedChat and The Keith Corp., as well as all the other companies he is involved with, Graeme has integrated a philosophy that echoes his leadership style and approach.

He mentions, “All of the companies I’m involved in have a very similar philosophy: I try to be the weakest link on the team. If I am the weakest link, I feel like we’re going to have a very competitive team.”

About Exeleon Magazine
Exeleon is a leading Business Magazine that aims to stand out by recognizing new, emerging, and established businesses and entrepreneurs. It provides them with a platform to reach their desired audience and showcase the rawness, misery, victory, and the path they have had to travel to attain excellence.


