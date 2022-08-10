High Density Polyethylene Market 2030 : Rising Demand for Lightweight and Environment-Friendly Packaging Materials

Reports And Data

The Global High Density Polyethylene Market Size is Expected to Register at a Revenue CAGR of 4.8% by 2030

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global High Density Polyethylene Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global High Density Polyethylene during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include xxon Mobil Corporation, DowDuPont Inc., LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SINOPEC Limited, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and Royal Dutch Shell plc.

High Density Polyethylene Overview :-

The global high density polyethylene market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for lightweight and environment-friendly packaging materials is a major factor driving high density polyethylene market revenue growth. Another key factor driving revenue growth of the market is wide range of applications of high density polyethylene in various rapidly growing end-use industries such as food & beverage, healthcare, construction, and consumer goods. For instance, by end of 2023, the packaging sector is expected to consume 31.1% of the total high-density polyethylene volume produced globally. Rapid growth of the packaging sector is expected to be due to global rise in sales of consumer products, which in turn is expected to result in use of raw materials such as high-density polyethylene to manufacture packaging products.

Moreover, rising awareness regarding superior properties of high density polyethylene such as durability, chemical resistance, and low moisture absorption is resulting in high product demand from various industries is expected to support revenue growth of the market during the forecast period.

Cost of crude oil, which is a major raw material for production of high density polyethylene, has been fluctuating over the past few years. Volatility of raw material prices could hamper revenue growth of the market to some extent.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global High Density Polyethylene market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE)

Low-density polyethylene (LDPE)

High-density polyethylene (HDPE)

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2022-2030)

Food & beverage packaging

Healthcare

Construction

Consumer goods

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the High Density Polyethylene during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

