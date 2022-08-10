ARTIST/AUTHOR MARILYN WASSMANN WRITES A BOOK FOR BEDTIME
Delight in six fictional tales with moral lessons all in one book!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A fantastic read for both kids and adults is written by artist and author Marilyn B. Wassmann! Anyone who finds themselves paging through this amusing book of words and drawings will find "What The Wind Blew In" to be an absolute joy. This book, which has six distinct tales full of valuable teachings, is the perfect bedtime companion for readers of all ages. From the adventures of a tiptoeing imp to the mice that wanted a slice of cheese, each chapter of Wassman’s "What The Wind Blew" brings readers into a closer look at the lives led by these whimsical creatures.
Jojo Maxson calls this book a delight. “I found this book fun to read as Marilyn Wassmann opens the world of nature in a magical way…There are many lessons you can pull from these stories to teach children about life. My favorite lessons would be, be kind to those around you, listen to your parents as they teach you about safety, and look out for your friends.”
Artist. Poet. Illustrator. Wife. These are a few of the many things that creative Marilyn Wassmann is. She has impressively finished four degrees—two in art history, one in library science, and finally, one in studio art. Aside from "What The Wind Blew", Marilyn has also authored other books namely The Opossum and The Cat and Pen Scratching Poets.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
