Construction Chemicals Market Trend Shows a Rapid Growth Competitive Analysis Future Prospects and Forecast 2026

Construction Chemicals Market Trend

Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global construction chemicals market

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in urbanization activities, compliant manufacturing standards, and the growth of the construction industry across the globe fuel the growth of the global construction chemicals market. Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed to the highest market share in 2018, holding more than two-fifths of the market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status based on revenue during the forecast period.

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Construction Chemicals Market by Type (Concrete Admixtures, Water Proofing & Roofing, Repair, Flooring, Sealants & Adhesives, Asphalt Additives, Flame-retardants, shrinkage reducing agents, bond breakers, and mold release agents) by Application (Residential, Industrial/Commercial, Infrastructure and Repair structures): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." According to the report, the global construction chemicals industry garnered $31.98 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $50.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download the pdf brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1682

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The construction chemicals market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the construction chemicals market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the construction chemicals market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

The construction chemicals market is further segmented into concrete admixtures, sealants & adhesives, water proofing & roofing, repair, flooring, and others. Among these sub-segments, the concrete admixtures and water proofing & roofing segments together held the largest market share of the market in 2018, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the total market share. However, the concreate admixtures segment is estimated to maintain its fastest growth rate by 2026, owing to increase in consumption in developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region along with huge number of construction projects.

Planning to lay down future strategy? Speak with an Analyst to learn more: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1682

Some ruling enterprises in the global construction chemicals market are examined in the report along with the citation of innovative product launches by them, their collaborative undertakings & endeavors, several merges & acquisitions, and many more. The frontrunners operating in the global construction chemicals industry include BASF SE, Ashland Inc., Arkema SA, Mapie S.p.A, Fosroc International Limited, RPM International Inc., Pidilite Industries.

The research analyzes the report into segments including concrete admixtures, water proofing & roofing, flooring, repair, sealants & adhesives, and others. Among these, the concrete admixtures and water proofing & roofing segments together accounted the highest market share of the global construction chemicals market in 2018, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share. However, the concreate admixtures segment is expected to grow at the fastest growth rate by 2026, owing to rise in consumption from developing countries in Asia-Pacific with large number of infrastructure projects undertaken.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the construction chemicals market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the construction chemicals market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Interested in Procuring This Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/construction-chemicals-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.