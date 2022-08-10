Vertical Farming Market 2022 Size, Demand, Emerging Trends And Developments to 2030 | Mirai, Plantagon, Farmbox

NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Description

Vertical farming is the process of growing food in vertical levels, such as a repurposed warehouse, skyscraper, or shipping container. Organic foods are thought to be healthier, more nutritious, safer, and better for the environment. Consumer food purchasing behaviour is a major aspect that drives demand for organic food, and it is vital for producers, legislators, and suppliers to adopt successful marketing tactics.

Obesity and heart disease are common health concerns among consumers. Furthermore, increasing groundwater depletion and changing climatic circumstances have compelled traditional producers to embrace alternative farming practises. Rising consumer health concerns, as well as the aforementioned considerations, are expected to boost industry demand.

The top competitors' revenues and market shares are first collected as part of the research methodology used to evaluate and forecast this market. Press releases, annual reports, non-profit organizations, trade groups, governmental agencies, and customs data were just a few of the secondary sources used to find and gather data for this in-depth market study. Based on calculations, the total market size was determined. The market has been divided into a number of segments and subsegments after the overall market size has been determined. These segments and subsegments have then been confirmed through primary research by conducting in-depth interviews with industry professionals like CEOs, VPs, directors, and executives.

Major Key players in this Market:

◘ AeroFarms

◘ Gotham Greens

◘ Plenty (Bright Farms)

◘ Lufa Farms

◘ Beijing IEDA Protected Horticulture

◘ Green Sense Farms

◘ Garden Fresh Farms

◘ Mirai

◘ Sky Vegetables

◘ TruLeaf

◘ Urban Crops

◘ Sky Greens

◘ GreenLand

◘ Scatil

◘ Jingpeng

◘ Metropolis Farms

◘ Plantagon

◘ Spread

◘ Sanan Sino Science

◘ Nongzhong Wulian

◘ Vertical Harvest

◘ Infinite Harvest

◘ FarmedHere

◘ Metro Farms

◘ Green Spirit Farms

◘ Indoor Harvest

◘ Sundrop Farms

◘ Alegria Fresh

◘ Farmbox

◘ Greener Roots Farm

Drivers and Restraints

The market drivers for Vertical Farming are recognised for their ability to illustrate how their actions may affect the market's overall growth over the projection period. In order to identify potential future trends in the industry, the importance of driving forces and potential obstacles that market participants may encounter in the Vertical Farming market is carefully assessed. The restrictions of the Vertical Farming market may draw attention to the elements that might obstruct the development of the regular market. It is anticipated that measuring the Vertical Farming market negatives will enable entrepreneurs to expand solutions for the issues, worsening their control over the pessimistic perspective.

Detailed Segmentation:

Structure Outlook

◘ Shipping Container

◘ Building-based

Offering Outlook

◘ Lighting

◘ Hydroponic Components

◘ Climate Control

◘ Sensors

Growing Mechanism Outlook

◘ Hydroponics

◘ Aeroponics

◘ Aquaponics

Fruits, Vegetables, & Herbs Outlook

◘ Tomato

◘ Lettuce

◘ Bell & Chili Peppers

◘ Strawberry

◘ Cucumber

◘ Leafy Greens (excluding lettuce)

◘ Herbs

◘ Others

Market segment by Region/Country including:

- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)

- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Research methods

Based on a combination of variables that make up Porter's Five Force Model, the goal of producing a market analysis for the entire forecast period is examined. The research is modified by the data experts using SWOT-based methodologies in order to provide pertinent information about the Vertical Farming market. The thorough market research aids in highlighting and reporting on the market's strengths, weaknesses, dangers, and projections.

The following are the study objectives for this report:

◘ SWOT Analysis focuses on worldwide main manufacturers to define, assess, and analyse market competition. By kind, application, and region, the market is defined, described, and forecasted.

◘ Examine the global and main regional market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, constraints and risks.

◘ Determine whether trends and factors are driving or limiting market growth.

◘ By identifying high-growth categories, stakeholders would be able to analyse market potential.

◘ Conduct a strategic study of each submarket's growth trends and market contribution.

◘ Expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market are all examples of competitive developments.

◘ To create a strategic profile of the main players and analyse their growth plans in depth.

Table of Contents with Major Points:

1. Overview

1.1 Vertical Farming

1.2 Segmentation of Agrochemicals

2. Global Vertical Farming Market

2.1 Global Vertical Farming Market by Value

2.2 Global Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Vertical Farming Market by Crop Type

2.4 Global Vertical Farming Market by Type

2.5 Global Vertical Farming Market by Product Type

2.6 Global Vertical Farming Market by Region

3. Regional Market

3.1 Asia/Pacific

3.1.1 Asia/Pacific Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.1.2 Asia/Pacific Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 India Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 India Vertical Farming Market by Type



3.2 Latin America

3.2.1 Latin America Vertical Farming Market by Value

3.2.2 Latin America Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 Brazil Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.2.4 Brazil Vertical Farming Market by Type

3.3 Europe

3.3.1 Europe Vertical Farming Market by Value

3.3.2 Europe Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.4 NAFTA

3.4.1 NAFTA Vertical Farming Market by Value

3.4.2 NAFTA Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Middle East/Africa

3.5.1 Middle East/Africa Vertical Farming Market by Value

3.5.2 Middle East/Africa Vertical Farming Market Forecast by Value

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Global Population

4.1.2 Rising Urbanization

4.1.3 Rising Global Economy

4.1.4 Decreasing Arable Land

4.1.5 Growing Agriculture Production

4.2 Trends & Opportunities

4.2.1 Industry Consolidations

4.2.2 Increased Focus on R&D

4.2.3 High Growth Prospects in Emerging Economies

4.3 Challenges and Issues

4.3.1 Stringent Government Regulations

4.3.2 High Prices of Raw Materials

5. Competition

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Global Vertical Farming Market Share by Company

5.2 Latin America

5.2.1 Brazil Vertical Farming Market Share by Company

5.3 Asia/Pacific

5.3.1 India Vertical Farming Market Share by Company

6. Company Profiles

