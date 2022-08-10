Personal Loans Market Size 2028 | Numerous Offerings, Low Interest Rates, and Quick Disbursements.

Reports and Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Personal Loans Market Report recently published by Reports and Data provides a comprehensive examination of the critical development patterns found in the business. The report is an exclusive document containing valuable data and information about the growth of the industry. The report includes beneficial insights about the market dynamics, profit margins, market share, gross revenue, and other fundamental segments of the market for the forecast period of 2022-2028. The study provides competitive landscape benchmarking to shed light on the key players operating in the industry.

The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Personal Loans market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Personal Loans industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.

Major Companies Profiled In The Report:

American Express

Payoff

Axos Bank

Truist Financial Corporation

Avant, LLC

LendingClub Bank

Prosper Funding LLC

Social Finance, Inc.

Marcus

Universal Credit

FreedomPlus

OneMain Financial

Barclays PLC

DBS Bank Ltd

LightStream

SoFi

Citizens Bank

Market Overview:

The global personal loans market size was significantly robust in 2020 and is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR over the forecast period. Key factors driving market revenue growth are changing lifestyles, increasing spending, and robust competition among lenders. Personal loans can also be used for wealth maximization owing to easy their availability compared to other types of loans, which is also driving demand for personal loans.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Personal Loans market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The study gives a 360-degree view on business policies, company profiles, price, cost, revenue, and business contracts. Furthermore, it offers massive data relating to recent trends, technological advancements, tools, and methodologies.

The report offers strategic recommendations for market players and new entrants and also provides graphical representation of top companies’ share to provide a competitive edge to the readers.

Market Segmentation:

The report covers in depth analysis of the global Personal Loans market segmentation with the help of graphical presentation techniques such as charts, tables, info graphics, and pictures. It discusses in detail the micro and macro factors affecting the different segments in the market. The study also further shows that which segment is expected to register large market revenue share over the forecast period.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Secured personal loans

Unsecured personal loans

Tenure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Short term

Medium term

Long term

Lender Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bank

Non-banking financial company (NBFC)

Online Lenders

Others

The key regions covered in the report are as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Questions Answered In The Report

1. What will be the market size and growth rate in the forecast year?

2. What are the key factors driving the global Personal Loans market?

3. What are the risks and challenges in front of the market?

4. Who are the key players in the global Personal Loans market?

5. What are the trending factors influencing the market shares?

6. What are the key outcomes of Porter’s five forces model?

7. Which are the global opportunities for expanding the global Personal Loans market?

Table of Contents:

• Global Personal Loans Market Overview

• Economic Impact on Industry

• Market Competition by Manufacturers

• Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

• Market Effect Factors Analysis

• Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

• Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

• Global Personal Loans Market Forecast

• Global Personal Loans Market Analysis by Application

• Manufacturing Cost Analysis

• Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

