2022’s 63 Billion Rental Bill is Good News for UK Expat and Foreign National Investors

The UK's projected 2022 rental bill of 63 billion shows UK expat and foreign national investors just the kind of profits that are available through investing.

Predictably London leads the pack in terms of rental growth as it continues to recover from the rental decline that took place over the lockdown.

Much of the massive rise in rents is being driven by the lack of available properties in the market. This means that many people are ‘stuck’ in the rental market as they are unable to find or afford a house of their own.