Top Automotive Electronics Manufacturers (Companies) in the World | By IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive electronics consist of digital and automatic controls that enhance the performance of various electronic components, resulting in a significant upgrade of the overall vehicle functionalities. These electronic systems integrate seamlessly with the vehicle infotainment system and improve the effectiveness of in-vehicle entertainment devices. Besides the infotainment section, automotive electronics also include satellite-controlled devices for traffic surveillance and diagnostic tools to optimize fuel efficiency and engine health. Vehicle security is enhanced by remotely controlled locks, a central locking system, and anti-lock braking devices (ABSs) that prevent skidding on slopes. Besides avoiding collisions, these devices are essential to function in a wide range of features, including driving mode changes, lighting, automatic ride controls, electronic fuel injection, safety, and driver assistance. The use of automotive electronics can make automotive wire harnesses lighter and more reliable, simultaneously reducing weight and increasing reliability. As a result, these systems find extensive applications in LCVs and HCVs, including trucks, tractors, forklifts, excavators, motorcycles, and hybrid and electric cars. The global automotive electronics market reached a value of US$ 272.3 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 415.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.1% during 2022-2027.

The market is primarily driven by the rapid incorporation of advanced safety systems, such as automatic emergency braking, smart parking assistance, and lane departure warning system, with on-road and off-road vehicles. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT (internet of things) in automobiles. In addition to this, the advent of driverless cars equipped with autonomous driving capabilities resulting in the replacement of mechanical components with electronic components is providing an impetus to the market growth. Also, a considerable rise in the investments in hybrid electric vehicles (HEV), electric vehicles (EV) and vehicle smart grids are further fueling the market. Besides this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities focusing on high-performance electronics with energy storage technology are creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, stringent government regulations regarding in-vehicle safety and minimizing road accidents are acting as a significant growth-inducing factor for the market. Some of the other factors that are contributing to the market include the increasing product adoption among OEMs, rapid industrial automation, penetration of electric vehicles, and growing concerns regarding carbon emissions.

Top Automotive Electronics Manufacturing Companies Across the World:

• OMRON CORP(OMRNY)

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Infineon Technologies AG

• HGM Automotive Electronics

• Hitachi, Ltd.

• Delta Electronics, Inc.

• Atotech Deutschland GmbH

• TRW Automotive

• Continental AG

• Bosch Group

• Altera Corporation

• Lear Corporation

• Aptiv

• Texas Instruments

• Atmel Corporation

• Denso Corporation

