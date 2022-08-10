DirectIQ Introduces Its E-Commerce Email Marketing Automation Tools to Support E-stores
NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eCommerce email marketing tool by DirectIQ is designed to help eCommerce businesses save time and effort by automating the process of sending out mass emails.
DirectIQ introduces its foolproof eCommerce email marketing automation tool designed to cut on time and effort invested by eCommerce clients in sending emails to their target audience. The platform functions by automating the process of sending out mass emails and allows users to craft personalized messages for each contact on their list, set up automated drip campaigns, track campaign results in real-time, and conduct A/B split testing to improve performance.
The market is packed with a lot of useful email automation tools, but not all of them are capable of truly supporting eCommerce businesses and their efforts to build robust campaigns that fire on all cylinders. So, it is essential to have a platform that clients can rely on when they want to extract the most out of their email marketing efforts. DirectIQ is the answer to CMOs’ prayers as it has all one needs to set up and execute a successful email campaign.
The team at DirectIQ acknowledges the fact that email automation is one of the trickiest tasks for eCommerce business owners. Planning and running automated email campaigns with conventional tools may consume a lot of time and effort, especially for people wondering over what is email marketing. DirectIQ offers pre-built templates and a drag-and-drop email designer to build custom campaigns quickly and beautifully. Once the user inputs data into a campaign, DirectIQ’s clean interface makes it simple to add triggers and rules, paving the way for a quick and effective email campaign.
“With an effective marketing automation email tool in your corner, you can begin to scale up campaigns and elevate your marketing efforts,” says Baris Ergin, Founder/CEO at DirectIQ. “At DirectIQ, we created the easiest-to-use platform for email marketing for businesses of all sizes. We listen to our clients and add new features continuously.”
DirectIQ is the perfect platform for clients looking to launch ambitious campaigns with confidence. All they need is an email marketing automation platform they can rely on in times of need. DirectIQ offers the freedom to intuitively build campaigns from the ground up. Users can also utilize a range of pre-existing templates to make their campaigns more effective. The platform’s user-friendly interface and extensive range of features empower marketing teams to fetch the results that they always wanted.
About Direct IQ:
DirectIQ offers an easy-to-use platform for email marketing for businesses of all sizes. The team is dedicated to listening to the specific needs of its clients and improving the platform by adding new features continuously. DirectIQ’s platform is an all-encompassing email marketing automation system to send campaigns soaring to new heights.
