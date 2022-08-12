This Innovative Paper Crafting Company Demonstrates Cultural Diversity in the Workplace
Altenew's team is diverse on every level, from the Leadership Team to the Warehouse Team and beyond.
Altenew's Leadership Team consistently values diversity of thought, backgrounds, skillsets, and experiences.
Altenew brought diversity to the paper crafting industry with its diverse team and unique range of innovative products, serving customers in over 80 countries.
Altenew believes in the value of diverse thought and accommodating any goals, and that's why we have teammates from the United States to the United Kingdom to South Korea to Southeast Asia.”SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, USA, August 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew LLC joined the paper crafting market in 2014, filling the need for innovative crafting products for paper crafters from many different backgrounds and cultures. The New York-based company quickly embraced paper crafters all around the world, serving customers in over 80 countries. The team itself features representatives from over four continents, ensuring that multiple groups are represented through Altenew’s work.
— Altenew CEO, Nabil Rab
This American company celebrates its team members from all over the globe. In this interconnected world, making connections with others across long distances has become increasingly easier. Today's technology has allowed Altenew to thrive and benefit from a diverse range of experiences and mindsets because of the company's global team.
Altenew CEO, Nabil Rab continued, "Team members are made up of people from all over the world. Beyond that, Altenew believes in supporting local and global initiatives."
Local initiatives for the company extend beyond crafting workshops, tradeshows, and meet and greets. Altenew has participated in multiple charities and community service projects all over the US. From regularly donating to the Food Bank of Central New York to organizing card drives for dozens of senior centers around the country, Altenew has always tried to stay consistent with local community service efforts. Globally, the company has donated to humanitarian organizations providing people in impoverished regions with resources for sustainability and meaningful impact.
The company’s goals include producing products that serve a wide range of crafting audiences, extending beyond the typical crafting designs to bring innovative and diverse inspired art to the paper crafting industry. The Altenew Product Development Team derives its product designs from a variety of cultures - finding inspiration from architecture of different civilizations and traditional artwork from different countries. Paper crafters from different backgrounds have been able to embrace each other’s cultures through card making and scrapbooking with these products. Altenew stamp sets include sentiments in different languages and celebrate different religious traditions. An ASL stamp set is inclusive to hard of hearing and deaf crafters, while Altenew’s career series celebrates different roles our community members play.
Altenew continues to push the envelope when it comes to serving diverse audiences while maintaining high-quality products. The Altenew team is always ready to bring each team member’s unique experiences to the table as the company continues to innovate in the paper crafting industry.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
