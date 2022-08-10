PHILIPPINES, August 10 - Press Release

August 10, 2022 Sicogon Island now under NIPAS- Villar The Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary Act passed during the term of former President Rodrigo R. Duterte lapsed into law." Republic Act No.119331 declared two parcels of land in Sicogon Island in the municipality of Carles, Iloilo, protected areas in the category of Wildlife Sanctuary under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS), providing for its management and appropriating funds. In her proposed Senate Bill 2277, which she authored and sponsored, Villar noted that Sicogon Island's interesting biodiversity calls for a need to declare a protected area its remaining 282.867 hectares forestland. The island Is characterized by a moderately rolling terrain with the highest elevation of about 300 meters above sea level. It has twelve fresh water springs which are the source of drinking and day to day use of residents. "This also made it (Sicogon Island) a candidate for the West Visayan Threatened Endemic Species Reintroduction Programme which addresses the aiarming conservation status of the Negros-Panay endemic species," said Villar. Villar, chairperson of the Senate environment and natural resources commitee, said the NIPAS Act declared that it is the policy of the State "to secure for the Filipino people of present and future generations the perpetual existence of all native plants and animals through the establishment of comprehensive system of integrated protected areas." The system, Villar said, shall encompass ecologically rich, unique and biologically important areas that are habitats of threatened species of plants and animals, biographic zones and related ecosystem, whether terrestial, wetland or marine. The 1987 Philippine Constitution mandates the State shall protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rythm and harmony of nature. In line witn safeguarding a healthful ecology, the Constitution likewise provides that Congress shall determine the national parks, which shall be conserved and may not be increased nor diminished except by law. At pressent, Villar related there are protected areas in the country that have been so declared through legislation. However, based on the records and suitability assessments by the DENR-Biodiversity Management Bureau, she pointed out there are still numerous sites in the country which necessitate 'protected area' status. Sicogon Island, nasa ilalim na ng NIPAS- Villar BATAS na ang Sicogon Island Wildlife Sanctuary Act na naipasa noong termino ni dating Pangulong Rodrigo R. Duterte, ayon kay Sen. Cynthia A. Villar. Base sa Republic Act No.119331, idinedeklarang 'protected areas' na may kategoryang 'Wildlife Sanctuary' sa ilalim ng National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) ang dalawang parsela ng lupa sa Sicogon Island sa munisipalidad ng Carles, Iloilo. Sa panukalang Senate Bill 2277 na kanyang inakda at inisponsor, iginiit ni Villar na ang kawili-wiling biodiversity ng Sicogon Island ang dahilan upang ideklarang protected area ang natitira pa nitong 282.867 hectares forestland. "The island is characterized by a moderately rolling terrain with the highest elevation of about 300 meters above sea level," sabi ni Villar. Aniya, meron din itong 12 fresh water springs na kukunan ng inuming tubig at gamit sa pang-araw araw na pangangailangan. "This also made it (Sicogon Island) a candidate for the West Visayan Threatened Endemic Species Reintroduction Program, which addresses the alarming conservation status of the Negros-Panay endemic species," ayon pa kay Villar. Ipinahayag din ni Villar, chairperson ng Senate environment and natural resources committee, na idinedeklara sa NIPAS Act ang polisiya ng estado na dapat alagaan ang ating mga halaman at hayop para sa kasalukuyan at darating panf henerasyon. Kailangan ding magtatag ng komprehensibong sistema ng integrated protected areas." Nakapaloob sa sistema ang ecologically rich, kakaiba at biologically important areas na tirahan ng threatened species ng mga halaman at hayop. Itinatakda rin sa 1987 Philippine Constitution na proprotektahan ng estado at itutulak ang karapatan ng mga tao sa isang balanse at malusog na ekolohiya na naayon sa kalikasan. Para pangalagaan ang malusog na ekolohiya, itinatakda ng Kongreso na dapat nitong tukuyin ang national parks. Sa pagkakadagdag ng Sicogon, sinabi ni Villar na meron na tayong 114 protected areas sa bansa na ayon sa batas.