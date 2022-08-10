UAE PVC Pipes Market to Hit US$ 338 Million Value by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.81%

UAE PVC Pipes Market Size 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “UAE PVC Pipes Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the UAE PVC pipes market reached a value of US$ 248 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 338 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.81% during 2022-2027.

UAE PVC Pipes Industry Overview and Application:

Polyvinyl chloride, or PVC, is a chemical produced by blending polymer resin with various additives via an extrusion process. This mixture is then converted into a dye to form PVC pipes, which are later cooled and shaped as per the requirements. PVC pipes offer durability, low cost, ease of installation, etc., and are thus preferred over conventional metal pipes. They also exhibit resistance to high fluid pressure, withstand rigorous movements, and can be used effectively in earthquake-prone areas.

UAE PVC Pipes Market Trends and Drivers:

The expanding construction industry, on account of the widespread demand for modern housing facilities, commercial buildings, industrial spaces, etc., is among the key factors driving the UAE PVC pipes market. Moreover, the growing product utilization for electrification purposes, owing to its heat and electrical insulation properties, is further catalyzing the market growth. Apart from this, the inflating requirement for PVC pipes in the transportation of drinking water, drainage infrastructures, fire sprinkler systems, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising investments in R&D activities aimed at upgrading existing wastewater treatment plants, sewage networks, drain-waste-vent systems, etc., are also bolstering the market growth. In addition to this, the introduction of several new technologies in pipe manufacturing to augment pipe thickness and modify the pipe diameter in order to withstand higher internal pressures is anticipated to fuel the UAE PVC pipes market over the forecasted period.

UAE PVC Pipes Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the UAE PVC pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

UAE PVC Pipes Market Key Players Include:

• Cosmoplast

• Shamo Plast Industries Ltd.

• Hepworth

• National Plastic

UAE PVC Pipes Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the UAE PVC pipes market on the basis of application.

Breakup by Application:

• Sewerage and Drainage

• Plumbing

• Irrigation

• HVAC

• Oil & Gas

• Water Supply

