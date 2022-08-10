Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Key Player Revenue, SWOT, PEST & Porter’s Analysis for 2020–2028

Reports And Data

Acoustic Insulation Market report also sheds light on the supply chains and the changes in the trends of the upstream raw materials and downstream distributors.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Acoustic Insulation Market globally was valued at USD 13.32 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 20.83 Billion by year 2028, at a CAGR of 5.70%. The study covers the analysis of the acoustic insulation market and discusses its applications. Acoustic insulation, also known as sound insulation, is a form of insulation that provides soundproofing, reducing or preventing the noise between two rooms or from inside the building to the outside and vice versa.

The global market is propelled by several key factors such as increasing noise pollution, government regulations concerning noise control, industrial and technical advancements, increase in the adoption of noise standards among the developed and developing countries across the globe. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has put stringent rules on control of sound generation in transportation, which in turn has contributed to market growth. Unwanted noise acts as a significant annoyance in almost any setting from industries, organizations, offices, and residencies. To overcome noise and to improve the serenity of living space, adding acoustic insulation to walls, ceilings, and other surfaces in the homes are considered. Member states of the EU undertake a joint initiative, and European Commission formulated rules with a concern towards energy efficiency and noise control. All new construction in the member should comply with the zero-energy standard by 2020. Acoustic insulation of various types is designed to deflect, absorb, and dissipate noise to keep sound levels at a more manageable level. Macro-economic drivers for acoustic insulation are construction sector output, manufacturing industry output, increase in spending on construction, urbanization trend.

Some key players Union Foam SpA, Dow Chemical Company, Insumate Ltd, Kingspan Group, Hutchinson.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The acoustic Insulation market is growing at a CAGR of 0% in the Asia Pacific, followed by MEA and North America, with 7.3% and 6.4% CAGR, respectively. An increase in noise pollution across the globe is the key factor in accelerating market growth during the forecast period across all regions.

• In the Asia-Pacific, the acoustic insulation market is estimated to show the highest revenue, which is expected to exceed USD 5.6 billion by 2028 in the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa (MEA) have demonstrated substantial growth in the market with a CAGR of 7.3% due to a rise in constructions.

• Building & Construction industry is leading the acoustic insulation industry owing to the government norms and new construction projects. The transportation segment follows this.

• Stone wool/Rock wool is estimated to be the fastest-growing material type and is expected to surpass the revenue growth of about US 9.6 billion, due to its high efficiency, super high fire resistance, easy installation, and excellent thermal insulation.

• Polyester, being an allergy-friendly, non-toxic, and highly flexible, fibrous material showing high tensile strength and exceptional water resistance properties, makes it one of the most robust and versatile materials available to create coarse bulk sound absorbing products.

• The insulators are available in the form of Thermo / Acoustic Batts, Acoustic Ceiling Batts, Acoustic Underfloor Insulation, Sound Control Batts, Acoustic Wall Batts, etc.

• Acoustic pipe lagging combines a bulk foam sound absorber and a high mass sound deadener. The acoustic foam, also used as a bulk sound absorber, acts to decouple the pipe from a layer of mass loaded vinyl as the sound deadener.

• Additionally, blackout curtains are used in bedrooms, home theater, nursery, or wherever a little quiet is needed, as they are suitable for reducing the noise coming in or getting out from windows and doors

• There is a high demand for rock wool material in developing countries due to its high efficiency and low installation and maintenance costs.

• Some key strategies to expand the acoustic insulation market include Mergers & Acquisitions, Technological developments, Innovation, and expansion.

• For the Acoustic Insulation market, there is a substantial increase in the variety of applications that use renewable materials from a sustainable source, i.e., Panels, a combination of natural cellulose fiber with other resources such as bio-polymers, resins or binders based on renewable raw materials.

• As natural fibers cannot be used for acoustic insulation, despite their excellent sound absorption coefficients, they generally are combined with additives, which help them stay in shape and improve characteristics such as fire resistance and stiffness.

• It was found by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that mining was the industry with the loudest work environment followed by Construction, and every 1 out of every eight workers have hearing loss caused due to their work environment.

For this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Acoustic Insulation market based on type, material type, applications, end-use and region:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

• Blankets & Batt

• Gypsum Panels

• Acoustic Panels

• Viscoelastic products

• Others

Material Type (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

• Glass wool

• Rock wool

• Foam Plastic

• Others

Applications (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

• Residency

• Video conferencing

• Home Theatre

• Recording Studios

• Others

End-Use (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2020–2028)

• Transportation

• Manufacturing & Processing

• Building & Construction

• Industrial Use

• Others

The regional analysis covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Major Objectives of the Global Acoustic Insulation Market Report:

• Study and forecast analysis of the Acoustic Insulation industry in the global market

• Analysis of the key players operating in the market along with their SWOT analysis, their business profiles, business overview, market share, global position, and market value

• Forecast of the market based on types, application, and regions for the period 2020-2028

• Identification and analysis of significant trends and growth driving factors

• Analysis of the key regions to pinpoint growth potential and study opportunities, threats, limitations, and risks

• Analysis of the competitive landscape along with strategic mergers, expansions, agreements, partnerships, joint ventures, acquisitions, and product launches

• Analysis of each market segment along with their growth trends and market contribution

Thank you for reading our report. For more details about the report and customization feature, please connect with us. Our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

