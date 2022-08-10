Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices Market Revenue, Statistics, Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2030

Market size: USD 2.07 Billion in 2021, Market Growth: CAGR of 7.2%, Market Trends: Technological advancements in the medical sector

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising demand for minimally invasive procedures, increasing geriatric population, and increasing prevalence of abdominal aortic aneurysm are key factors fueling global market growth

The global abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market size is expected to reach USD 3.88 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 7.2%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in surgical procedures, increasing prevalence of obese patients, and other conditions such as syphilis, atherosclerosis, and cystic necrosis, and rising public awareness are key factors boosting global market revenue growth.

An abdominal aortic aneurysm is a condition in which results in enlargement of lower part of aorta which generally affects the geriatric population and is majorly caused by prolonged consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and smoking. Factors such as increasing elderly population, favorable reimbursement schemes, availability of technologically developed abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices and improvements in the healthcare systems and infrastructure are supporting global market growth. In addition, advancements in aneurysm repair procedures, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing investments to develop more enhanced abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices are expected to boost market growth going ahead. However, factors such as high cost of minimally invasive surgeries, stringent regulations and restrictions on product launches, and dearth of favorable insurance policies in certain countries are expected to hamper overall growth of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market throughout the forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1439

The report provides comprehensive assessment of the market covering key elements such as revenue estimations, cost analysis, import/export, production and consumption trends, CAGR, gross margin, and supply & demand patterns. It also sheds light on recent technological developments, product advancements, and research and development activities in the region.

The report examines the key players operating in the market along with their market position, market share, revenue, gross margin, and business strategies. SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are used to examine and assess the market and its players. It also covers recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Cook Medical Inc., Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., AbbVie Inc., Medtronic Plc., Cardinal Health Inc., Cardiatis S.A., C. R. Bard, Inc., Lombard Medical, Inc., Terumo Corporation, WefernLife, Braile Biomdica, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

Market Segmentation by Types:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Stents

Catheters

Balloon Pumps

Wires

Others

Anatomy Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Traditional Anatomy

Complex Anatomy

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Order this Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-pricing/1439

Regional analysis covers in-depth analysis of analysis of the revenue, market share, and growth rate of the global Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Devices market in each region for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report covers production and consumption rate, current and emerging trends, import/export, supply and demand, and presence of key players in each region.

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Some key highlights in the report:

Among the products, the stents segment is expected to register rapid revenue growth throughout the forecast period owing to high usage of stents for treating an abdominal aortic aneurysm. The stent graft is a tube covered with thin polyester fabric that is opened inside the aorta and fastened in place that protects the aorta and stops the aneurysm from bursting.

Based on product type, the endovascular aortic repair is expected to account for significant revenue share over the forecast period. Endovascular aortic repair is highly preferred over open surgery as it requires minimum invasion, less hospital stay, and quick recovery.

Based on end use, the hospital segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2021 and 2028 owing to availability of latest abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices, increasing number of surgical procedures, and high demand for minimally invasive methods.

North America is expected to account for robust revue share over the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing adoption of abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices, availability of technologically advanced devices, presence of well-established healthcare systems, rising geriatric population, and high public awareness about diagnosis and treatment for abdominal aortic aneurysm.

The abdominal aortic aneurysm repair devices market in Asia Pacific is expected to register rapid revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. Rising disposable income, improvements in the healthcare facilities, increasing adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, and large geriatric patient pool are some of the key factors boosting market growth in Asia Pacific.

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1439

Thank you for reading our report. For further inquiry, please connect with us and our team will make sure the report is customized according to your requirements.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.



