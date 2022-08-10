HAIR ENHANCEMENT CENTERS ANNOUNCES SELECTION OF SYMPLAST AS ITS EMR PLATFORM FOR ITS NATIONWIDE ROLLOUT
Hair Enhancement Centers has selected Symplast as its mobile EMR/Practice Management platform to support its explosive growth and nationwide rollout.
Symplast was the right choice for us as we expand our footprint across the nation”SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hair Enhancement Centers (HEC) has selected Symplast as its mobile EMR/Practice Management platform to support its explosive growth.
Hair Enhancement Centers offers their valued patients safe, proven and effective hair enhancement/regrowth options using medically supervised and customized treatment packages. These packages range from clinical hair growth laser treatments to hair transplant technologies, virtually eliminating hair loss for all patients. HEC has also recently added a hair care product line that enhances the results of its laser and transplant treatments.
HEC has grown this year from a single location to 9 locations providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft.Worth metroplex and is now expanding their footprint to strategic markets nationwide. To help facilitate this growth, HEC explored a number of the EMR platforms on the market and chose Symplast for its network of physician-directed facilities. Some of the reasons HEC chose Symplast include its mobile application, scalability, ease of operation for both the practice and the patients, superior reputation, HIPPA compliance and the myriad of other features to meet the needs of the practice.
“We are so proud to be partnering with HEC to help facilitate their growth plans,” said Facundo Fromica, CEO, Symplast “What HEC has accomplished over the past 12 months is incredibly impressive and to be chosen by HEC to be part of their future plans is a testament to hard work of the Symplast team and the flexibility and performance of our mobile platform.”
“Symplast was the right choice for us as we expand our footprint across the nation” said Paul Herchman, CEO, Hair Enhancement Centers, “Along with our growth we have greatly expanded our treatment options over the past 12 months and finding a partner that can scale with us and provide all the tools necessary to securely communicate with our patients was a meaningful factor in selecting Symplast.”
About Hair Enhancement Centers:
Hair Enhancement Centers was founded on the premise that hair loss is a treatable medical condition and that its clinical hair growth laser treatments are the best non-surgical solution to treat hair loss in men and women of all ages. Hair Enhancement Centers use only FDA-cleared devices and partners with respected, local physicians to offer this breakthrough treatment to their patients. The new line of HEC branded medical-grade hair regrowth products are designed to enhance the results of its laser treatments.
Hair Enhancement Centers has grown this year from a single location in Southlake, TX to 9 locations, providing service to patients across the Dallas/Ft Worth metroplex.
For more information and to see if this innovative solution is right for you, please visit our website at www.hec-usa.com.
About Symplast:
Symplast is the #1 mobile EHR/Practice Management software for plastic surgery and medical spas that delivers a HIPAA-secure cloud platform to more than 4,200 aesthetic users across the U.S.
For more information, please visit our website at www.symplast.com.
