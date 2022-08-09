Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,068 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,185 in the last 365 days.

NEW WORLD METAVERSE丨Explore the Wealth Wave of Real Estate NFT

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the real estate industry continues to be a hot topic, it is also one of the means of investment and financial management. With the emergence of the epidemic in 2020, the global economy is rapidly declining, which directly promotes the rapid development of the blockchain industry, and more people have transferred their investment to the blockchain field.

NEW WORLD, the first real estate NFT under NWB Foundation of the United States, breaks the boundary between virtual and real, which not only accelerates the development of the real estate industry in the meta-universe, makes more people pay attention to the field of NFT, but also allows investors to create more wealth in NEW WORLD.

NEW WORLD is a meta-universe aggregation ecological platform based on real estate NFT initiated by New World Blockchain Foundation (NWB Foundation for short) in the United States and NP founding team in Dubai. At present, it has completed two rounds of financing involving millions of dollars. At the same time, the business model and verification results of New World team have been widely recognized in the past two years.

年化利率

NEW WORLD's economic model is divided into two parts:

  1. The total issuance volume of NP token is 1 billion, of which 100 million is circulated in the market and another 900 million is generated by the market compound interest. The financial attributes of DeFi will be perfectly reflected in the NP token, and and the APY will be fixed at 183,394.2%, which will bring unexpected gains to all users participating in NP construction.
  2. Thanks to NEW WORLD NFT, NEW WORLD users can deeply participate in the construction of NFT. NEW WORLD NFT has issued 10,000 sets, which are divided into 8 rounds for casting. Users can not only get NEW WORLD NFT by opening a blind box, but also promote the value of NEW WORLD NFT in the process of NFT casting, which will also bring unexpected wealth to all users who participate in NEW WORLD NFT.


All in all, we need to participate in NEW WORLD. The reality is the first world in which we live, the meta-universe will be our second world, and the scene application of blockchain+real estate will eventually be fully integrated into our lives.

Social media:

Telegram group: https://t.me/newworldofficialgroup

Twitter: https://twitter.com/NewWorld_NFT

Official website: https://www.


Datr Smith

NEW WORLD METAVERSE

dtrsmith at np.app

Primary Logo

You just read:

NEW WORLD METAVERSE丨Explore the Wealth Wave of Real Estate NFT

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.