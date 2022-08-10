MARILYN WASSMANN WRITES A LOVELY BOOK TO LEARN FROM
A treat for the young ones and young once!TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Artist and writer Marilyn B. Wassmann pens a remarkable book for children and alike! "What The Wind Blew In" is a delight for anybody who finds themselves flipping through this whimsical book of words and illustrations. Featuring six different stories brimming with values and lessons, this book is the perfect read for anyone of any age to ponder upon.
Grady Harp speaks highly of this book. He writes, “The stories are enhanced by terrific illustrations – images with which children can identify and the rhyming pattern (which in layout becomes more lyrical when an adult reads to the youngster) is musical. These stories are the work of a wise and sensitive author – a perfect gift for children at any time!”
Another review by Pearl A. on Amazon encourages parents to tuck their kids to sleep with this book. She says, “I love the simplicity of the stories here. They make me feel warm and fuzzy. This is such a great book for children especially if parents read them for a bedtime story-telling.”
Marilyn Wassmann is not a stranger to creating masterpieces. Coming from a family of creatives, she has finished four degrees—two in art history, one in studio art, and another in library science. She has also written other books alongside "What The Wind Blew In". Aside from doing illustrations, Marilyn also loves to write poems.
A book equipped with lessons that cling to one’s heart, "What The Wind Blew In" is now available on Amazon and on Marilyn’s website https://marilynwassmann.com/.
