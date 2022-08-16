Richard Naimy, Former SEO Leader at Realtor.com, Joins Team at MyEListing.com
I truly believe in the product and vision here at MyEListing,”CEDAR PARK, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richard Naimy, former SEO and traffic growth leader of residential real estate listings and technology company Realtor.com, has joined the executive team at MyEListing.com, a free-to-use commercial real estate listing, and data platform.
— Richard Naimy
Naimy’s decades of SEO experience and eye for progress helped Realtor.com reach approximately 100 million active monthly users, the second most-visited real estate listings website in America as of 2021.
He hopes to do the same in the commercial side of the industry for MyEListing.com, a new commercial real estate technology and data marketplace with goals of removing all costs, with no exceptions, when it comes to buying, selling, and leasing commercial real estate.
“I truly believe in the product and vision here at MyEListing,” says Naimy. “The goal is free-flowing information without barriers: We can fund a free-to-use marketplace for agents, buyers, sellers, lessors, and lessees using a revenue model built around website traffic, ad sales, and market data. As a result, users get 100% access completely free of charge.”
The commercial real estate industry deserves the same democratization that the residential side enjoys today. I’m looking forward to pushing boundaries and hitting new milestones with this team.”
Naimy specializes in building SEO-based growth initiatives, creating dominant digital presences for companies of all shapes and sizes.
His other previous roles include Director of Consumer Acquisition Growth and SEO at Move Inc., Director of SEO & Consumer Acquisition Growth at Nations Info Corp, and Senior Search Engine Manager at Apollo Interactive.
MyEListing.com, located in Austin, TX, allows commercial real estate investors, brokers, lessors, and lessees to list and browse commercial property types completely for free. Users also get unlimited access to accurate local market intelligence, comp software, customized property type alerts, and more.
