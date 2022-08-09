There were 1,066 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 218,182 in the last 365 days.
U.S. Special Envoy to Advance the Human Rights of LGBTQI+ Persons Stern’s Travel to Nepal and India
August 09, 2022, 19:51 GMT
U.S. Special Envoy Jessica Stern will travel to Nepal August 10-14 and India August 23-27. During her visits, Special Envoy Stern will meet with government officials and other stakeholders to discuss advancing the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons in each country and regionally.
