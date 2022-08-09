BELOVED FANTASY FILM “THE LAST UNICORN” CELEBRATES 40TH ANNIVERSARY WITH SOLD OUT EVENT AT THE ACADEMY MUSEUM IN L.A.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beloved fantasy film The Last Unicorn kicked off its 40th Anniversary celebration year with an exclusive event at the Academy of Motion Pictures on July 30th, 2022. Sweet Streets partnered with the film’s screenplay writer and renowned fantasy novelist, Peter S. Beagle to reunite fans with Beagle’s magical story through a special screening of the film and panel with Peter S. Beagle, Michael Chase Walker and Jeff Walker. Cast member Alan Arkin (via zoom) was also in attendance.
Sweet Streets debuted an exclusive capsule collection at the Academy Museum Store, featuring t- shirts, jewelry, and collaborations from well-known Los Angeles pop-culture designer, ONCH. These special products are vitally sold out with only a few items still available online at the Academy Museum Store.
Topcraft studio director, Katsuhisa Yamada, shares: "The Last Unicorn" was a result of the pure and constant efforts of all the staff, we may have created some kind of magical effect.” Anniversary curator Caro Buermann adds, “The artists set out to create an original work with the movie but always respected Peter’s story… I hope [the anniverary] will be something that will bring magic and comfort to others.”
This is the first of a series of celebrations that will include art exhibitions featuring artwork from select international contemporary artists, original production art from the film, and more exclusive pop-up shops.
Visit https://thelastunicorn40th.com for all information regarding The Last Unicorn 40th Anniversary Celebration and follow @thelastunicorn40 on Instagram and Facebook and @lastunicorn40 on Twitter for updates, exclusive content, and more.
