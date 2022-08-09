Governor Hochul Announces Portal Now Open for $30 Million in Additional Federal Funding to Expand Existing Child Care Programs in Child Care Deserts

Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the portal is now open to apply for $30 million in additional federal grant funding to expand existing child care programs in areas of the state without sufficient child care slots, known as child care deserts. The funds, which are part of the $100 million child care desert initiative approved in the FY 2022 Enacted Budget, are being made available through the American Rescue Plan Act and will be administered by the New York State Office of Children and Family Services.

"As a young mom, I had to leave my job due to lack of access to child care, so I know how important this lifeline is for working parents," Governor Hochul said. "This funding will help expand the availability of quality child care for New Yorkers and remove child care deserts across New York State. With our historic $7 billion investment in child care as part of the State Budget, we will continue to provide parents with this much-needed support as part of our economic recovery."

The grants will help existing child care providers in underserved areas, and the request for applications (RFA) has two parts. The first focuses on expanding child care in existing day care centers and school-age child care programs, with bonus funding for those slots specifically designated for infants/toddlers and/or children with special needs. The second part of the RFA focuses on expanding specific types of child care in existing small child care centers, family child care programs and group family child care programs - whose enrollment is under capacity - specifically for infants/toddlers or children with special needs, or if the program wants to expand their hours to include nontraditional hours.