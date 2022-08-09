Governor Hochul Announces Child Care Desert Grant Awardees Receive Nearly $70 Million in Federal Funding

Representative Brian Higgins said, "Five hundred days ago today President Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law. This historic legislation aimed to support families, lift children out poverty, and build our economy back stronger than before the pandemic. When we invest in children, we invest in a stronger community. Addressing child care deserts will improve access to safe and affordable care in Western New York's underserved communities, ensuring that parents can actively participate in the workforce while providing the basic needs for their children."

Representative Paul Tonko said, "Investments in our kids have unparalleled benefits for our communities, our economy and the future of our nation—and with the disruptions in child care caused by the pandemic, these investments are more critical than ever. That's why I was proud to advance our American Rescue Plan to ensure no kid is left behind. I'm thankful this federal support is reaching our New York communities and I will continue pushing for these critical investments that help grow our local economy while enabling Americans to build better lives for their families."

Representative Kathleen Rice said, "Access to child care is essential for families across the state of New York. Addressing child care deserts and increasing funding for high-quality and affordable child care will not only benefit children, but their families and communities as well. I was proud to vote in favor of the American Rescue Plan Act to provide this funding to states and am pleased to see that over $13 million will be directed towards child care on Long Island."

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, "One of the most critical lessons we learned during the pandemic is that day care providers are essential to the support and wellbeing of families and for too long, families in child care deserts have been left behind with very few options to provide their children with safe, quality child care. We cannot recover if we leave child care providers behind, and our families need their support today more than ever. My colleagues and I have been fighting hard in Washington to ensure that every parent has access to affordable and convenient child care, and I am grateful that we have a Governor who shares these values. I commend Governor Hochul on today's announcement to leverage $70 million made available by the Congress-passed American Rescue Plan, to help bring relief to struggling New York families."

Representative Joe Morelle said, "Safe and reliable child care is essential for families, but right now, too many are struggling to access it. I'm grateful to Governor Hochul for making this issue a priority, and I'm proud to have delivered these funds for New York through the American Rescue Plan and help lower costs for parents. I'm committed to continuing my work in Congress to make child care more accessible and affordable to ease the burden on working families."

State Senator Robert Jackson said, "We can't have a strong economy without deeply investing in working families. This means prioritizing critical funding to expand and increase access to affordable child care options, so parents aren't forced out of the workforce. Today New York State, under Governor Hochul, takes another step in its commitment to eradicate child care deserts and supporting families in need of child care. We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure every single child has access to quality and safe care."

Assemblymember Manny De Los Santos said, "This year New York State made unprecedented investments to ensure child care is more affordable and accessible for families. We are grateful to build on this through federal funding to expand child care services in communities where it is needed the most."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, "Providing access to high quality child care is an essential part of helping our youngest grow and parents succeed, but in neighborhoods across the city parents struggle to find a seat for their child. These funds will target child care deserts for additional support and funding, helping to provide a critical life line to parents during our economic recovery from the pandemic. I applaud Governor Hochul, Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for their leadership, and look forward to continuing this important work to support New York families."

Tara N. Gardner, Executive Director of the Day Care Council of New York, said, "The Child Care Deserts Grant is part of several important investments in New York State's child care which will ensure that more families have access to child care and early childhood education. Day Care council of New York was proud to work as part of the New York City Child Care Resource and Referral Consortium on supporting providers in applying for these grants and I am proud to stand with Governor Kathy Hochul for the announcement of the first set of awards. Child care and early childhood education is a transformative investment that supports children, their parents and New York's economy. We look forward to working with Governor Hochul and the New York State Senate and New York State Assembly to ensure that all New York's children have access to high-quality child care and early childhood education."

Meredith Chimento, Executive Director of the Early Care & Learning Council, said, "The Early Care & Learning Council and the network of 35 Child Care Resource & Referral agencies have partnered with NYS Office of Children and Family Services to expand child care services in the state. This investment of $70 million is a strong step toward reducing the impact of child care deserts on families and businesses. ECLC and the CCR&R network are pleased to partner with Governor Hochul and OCFS by providing child care programs the supports necessary to build and maintain a thriving business which will care for New York's youngest learners."