News Release: DOH approves reopening of Lahaina Fish Company

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH)’s Food Safety Branch issued Lahaina Fish Company a green placard and approved its reopening after a follow-up inspection found that all critical food safety violations were corrected.

Lahaina Fish Company located at 831 Front Street, Lahaina, had received a red placard on July 26, and was immediately closed. A follow up inspection was conducted on Aug. 4 and found all critical violations were resolved.

DOH required the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before another follow up inspection was to be conducted:

Eradicate the roach infestation by increasing the frequency of pest control treatments and continued monitoring of the juvenile and adult populations.

Send pest control invoices and a pest treatment plan to the district inspector; and

Conduct deep cleaning of all areas to remove food debris and grease build up.

The DOH’s Food Safety Branch protects and promotes the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates the sources of food borne illnesses and potential adulteration; and is charged with mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

