Isopropyl Palmitate Market Size is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Rising product demand from the personal care and cosmetic industries is expected to drive revenue growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Isopropyl Palmitate Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2019-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Isopropyl Palmitate during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include BASF SE (Germany), Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International Plc (UK), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Arkema SA (France), and Oxiteno SA Industria e Comercio (Brazil).

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/5085

Isopropyl Palmitate Overview :-

The global isopropyl palmitate market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast. Rising product demand from the personal care and cosmetic industries is expected to drive revenue growth of the market. In addition, increasing usage of the product as an emollient, thickening agent, and lubricant in various cosmetics and personal care products such as sunscreen, deodorant, perfumes, and other items, as well as a food additive in various food products are some of the major factors driving revenue growth of the market.

However, stringent regulations related to manufacture and use of isopropyl palmitate in cosmetics and food products is one of the major factors hampering market revenue growth. Some of the regulations affecting revenue growth of the market are mentioned below The European Union (EU) has banned use of isopropyl palmitate in cosmetics due to its comedogenic effect, which can lead to acne. Isopropyl palmitate was used because of the reluctance of the manufacturers to find a suitable alternative.

In India, the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has specified the maximum permissible limit of isopropyl palmitate in cosmetic products as 0.5%.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/5085

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Isopropyl Palmitate market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Liquid

Solid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Sunscreen

Deodorant

Perfumes

Others

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Food

Pharmaceuticals

Others (Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants)

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/5085

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Isopropyl Palmitate during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.