Rising at 15.80% CAGR, Cell Culture Media Market Share to Reach USD 11,372.175 Million, Globally by 2028: Comprehensive Research Report by Facts & Factors

Report Overview:

Cell culture media is the nutritional growth medium needed for cell cultures to develop and endure under particular incubation circumstances. It is made to facilitate the development of cells or microbes. Ingredients in the Cell Culture medium serve as a source of energy and control the cell cycle of in-vitro developing cells. Vitamins, amino acids, glucose, growth hormones, and inorganic salts are all components of a primary cell culture medium. The medium also aids in preserving the osmolarity and pH of the grown cells.

Global Cell Culture Media Market Dynamics

A culture medium is a solid, liquid, or semi-solid created to promote the proliferation of cells to enable the growth of a population of microorganisms or cells. Different cell types are grown in various kinds of mediums. Monoclonal antibody development may benefit from cell culture technologies. These antibodies may be made synthetically in labs using a cell culture medium. The cell culture medium is used in the biological sciences to encourage the development of cells and microorganisms. The term "cell culture medium" refers to a growth agent necessary for cell cultures to develop and endure under particular circumstances. Numerous substances, including amino acids, glucose, serum, and inorganic salts, encourage cell development. The cell culture medium also maintains the pH balance of the cultivated cells.

The culture media includes several nutrients that support the development, expansion, maintenance, and preservation of microorganisms and other cell types, such as stem cells or other cell lines. Different culture media are offered on the market and can survive and prosper in their incubation conditions. This market's expansion is primarily fueled by rising pharmaceutical companies, new cell culture technologies for cell-based vaccines, rising monoclonal antibody demand, development of stem cell research, the introduction of new cell culture media by industry participants, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. On the other hand, high costs and ethical issues with cell biology research are anticipated to restrain the development of this industry. The need for cell culture medium approaches has increased in response to the rising demand for manufacturing vaccines and monoclonal antibodies.

However, the rate of expansion of the cell culture medium market would be severely hampered by strict rules and regulations for process manufacturing. The lack of informed experts or qualified professionals will also cause the rate of industry expansion to slow down. Additionally, the high price of cell biology research will slow the rate of market expansion.

Cell Culture Media Market: COVID-19 Impact Analysis

As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, the world's healthcare systems are under significant strain. Because of the shutdown that affected the region as a whole, businesses during that time encountered difficulties with their workforce. Vaccines made from human cells are going to be used to protect humans. Researchers have created culture-based immunizations in response to the rising demand for vaccines and the stringent safety rules for novel vaccines that are meant to minimize and halt the spread of infectious diseases. The government planned to take advantage of technologies involving cell culture in order to speed up the production of vaccines. Since COVID-19 speeds up the process of making vaccines, it is good for the culture and media market.

Segmentation Analysis

The global cell culture media market is segregated based on type, application, end-user, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into serum-free media, CHO media, HEK 293 media, BHK media, VERO cell media, insect cell media, serum-free stem cell media, CAR T-cell media, other serum-free media, classical media & salts, stem cell culture media, specialty media, chemically defined media, other cell culture media. Among these, the serum-free stem cell media segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is classified into biopharmaceutical production, monoclonal antibodies, vaccine production, other therapeutic proteins, diagnostics, drug screening & development, tissue engineering & regenerative medicine, cell and gene therapy, and other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications, other applications. In 2021, the cell culture media industry will be dominated by biopharmaceutical production. Based on end users, the market is classified into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, research & academic institutes, and other end users. In 2021, the market was dominated by pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies 2021.

The global Cell Culture Media market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Serum-free Media

CHO Media

HEK 293 Media

BHK Media

VERO Cell Media

Insect Cell Media

Serum-free Stem Cell Media

CAR T-cell Media

Other Serum-free Media

Classical Media & Salts

Stem Cell Culture Media

Specialty Media

Chemically defined Media

Other Cell Culture Media

By Application

Biopharmaceutical Production

Monoclonal antibodies

Vaccine's production

Other therapeutic proteins

Diagnostics

Drug Screening & Development

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

Cell and gene therapy

Other tissue engineering & regenerative medicine applications

Other Applications

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End Users

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Cell Culture Media market include -

Regional Analysis:

The global cell culture media market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America dominates the global market for cell culture media. In North America, there has been a considerable increase in the demand for cell biology research and cell culture technology. Businesses have begun to invest in novel approaches and advancements in cell culture applications. North America, which held the most significant share of this market, was the area with the most active research and development initiatives about cytological examination for proteomics, genomics, and medicine and vaccine development. During the projection period, it is also predicted that rising demand for biopharmaceuticals would propel regional market expansion.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

July 2021: The Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, which facilitates the large-scale development and culture of functional natural killer (NK) cells with or without the assistance of feeder cells, was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US).

October 2021: By acquiring cell culture expert Xell AG, Sartorius AG increased its capacity for producing dry powder and liquid media.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 4,716.20 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11,372.175 Million CAGR Growth Rate 15.80% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2028 Key Segment By Type, Application, End-User, and Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

