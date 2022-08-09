Global Mosquito Repellent Market Share Likely to Grow At a CAGR of 7% By 2030 - Custom Market Insights
The market for global mosquito repellent market is forecasted to account for nearly USD 10.3 billion by 2030 and CAGR of 7% during 2022 - 2030SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Custom Market Insights, The report on “Global Mosquito Repellent Market” includes comprehensive information regarding the market’s historical and current estimations, future projections, market trends, competition, market dynamics as well as recent developments in the mosquito repellent market forecast to 2022 to 2030.
According to the study, the size of the market is accounted at around USD 5.1 billion in 2021and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during 2022-2030. The market for global mosquito repellent market is forecasted to account for nearly USD 10.3 billion by 2030.
Get a sample of the report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11645
Mosquito Repellent Market: Overview
Mosquito Repellents are products that help in protecting humans from mosquito bites, which are capable of causing local or systemic effects. The consequences of these bites can vary from normal skin irritation to serious illness resulting in death. These products are widely used across the globe and are available in various product types.
The rise in various online portals along with a number of discounts or offers on mosquito repellents is fueling the purchase of these products through various e-commerce platforms. Also, the online sales channel has resulted in increased consumer reach, attributed to this, the online distribution channel has emerged as a significant revenue source for several players. Moreover, the online sales segment is projected to expand during the coming years with rapid growth in internet and mobile user customer, particularly in emerging economies. Additionally, surging e-commerce sales, advancements in logistics, availability of easy payment options, and the ability to enter new global markets for key brands fuels the mosquito repellent market.
Read All Consumer Goods Market Research Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/reports-store/consumer-goods/
Regional Overview
Increased Demand for Insect Repellents from Asia-Pacific
The Asia Pacific is estimated to hold the largest market share. The rising population, living standards, disposable income, and awareness, coupled with affordable pricing of repellents are expected to boost the market. Also, a number of countries in the region are experiencing a rise in mosquito-borne diseases> Attributed to this, governments across countries are launching programs to address the issue. Some of these programs include Swacch Bharat Abhiyaan and the National Framework for Malaria Elimination.
Take a Look at our other Reports:
Bioplastics Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/bioplastics-market/
Vehicle Roadside Assistance Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vehicle-roadside-assistance-market/
Vehicle Electrification Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/vehicle-electrification-market/
U.S. Education Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/u-s-education-market/
Warehousing Market: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/warehousing-market/
Key Players Insights
Companies operating the market are adopting new product launches as a key strategy to retain their market share. For instance, Godrej Consumer Products, one of the market leaders, is focused on product enhancements to expand its product portfolio. Another significant player, SC Johnson & Son, retains its customer base by maintaining a wide range of products.
Some of the prominent players
Coghlan’s Ltd.
Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (J&J)
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.
Godrej Consumer Products Limited
Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
The global mosquito repellent market is segmented as follows:
By Product Type
Spray
Coil
Cream & Oil
Mat
Vaporizer
Others
By Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Others
By Geography
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
France
The UK
Spain
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia Pacific
The Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Egypt
Kuwait
South Africa
Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Latin America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America
To know about the assumptions considered for the study, download the pdf brochure @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=11645
About Us
Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.
Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.
Joel John
Custom Market Insights
+1 801-639-9061
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn