Embossed Stainless-Steel Market Size to Worth at a CAGR of 5.9% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Increasing Use of stainless steel for architectural and interior design applications are major factors drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Embossed Stainless-Steel Market competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Embossed Stainless-Steel during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include BlueScope, Outokumpu, POSCO, ThyssenKrupp, and Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation.

Embossed Stainless-Steel Overview:-

The global embossed stainless-steel market is expected to register a robust revenue CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2030. This is due to increasing popularity of using stainless steel for architectural and interior design applications. Embossed stainless steel provides an attractive finish that is durable and easy to maintain. As a result, it is increasingly being specified for a wide range of projects including office buildings, shopping malls, airports, and hospitals. The market is also being driven by rising demand for sustainable and recyclable materials. Stainless steel is a highly recyclable material, which makes it an attractive option for architects and designers who are looking to create more sustainable buildings.

Major factors restraining revenue growth of the market include high cost of the material and need for specialized skills to install it. However, this is expected to be offset by increasing number of certified installers who can provide a high-quality installation.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Embossed Stainless-Steel market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Cold Rolled

Hot Rolled

Electro-Polished

Grade Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

304

316

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Architectural

Interior Design

Signage

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019-2030)

Commercial

Residential

Hospitality

Healthcare

Retail

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

