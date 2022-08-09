Polycarbonate Panels Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2022-2030

Rising demand for these panels from construction and transportation industries are major key factors drives Growth

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reports and Data estimates the global Polycarbonate Panels competitive landscape is highly fragmented with numerous players operating on a global and regional scale. The key companies in the market are engaged in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and product launches to gain a robust revenue growth over the forecast period. The report considers 2020-2021 as historic years, 2020 as the base year, and 2022-2030 as the forecast period. The report offers CAGR and market size for the global Polycarbonate Panels during the forecast period.

The report also offers key insights about the top companies operating in the market and their market share and global position along with product portfolio and advancements. The top companies in the market include Makrolon (Germany), SABIC (Saudi Arabia), Covestra (Germany), Teijin Limited (Japan), Palram Industries Ltd. (Israel), 3A Composites GmbH (Switzerland), and A&C Plastics, Inc. (U.S.).

Polycarbonate Panels Overview :-

The polycarbonate panels market size was relatively larger than that of the previous year and revenue is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% between 2022 and 2030. Rising demand for these panels from construction and transportation industries is a primary factor driving market revenue growth. Also, the superior properties of polycarbonate panels such as durability and high impact resistance are other factors projected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Another key factor driving revenue growth is high preference for polycarbonate panels over conventional materials such as glass and acrylics, owing to the multiple advantages offered. Also, the lightweight nature of these panels is driving popularity in various end-use industries and application areas are expected to continue to drive market revenue growth. Solid polycarbonate panels are in high demand on account of their wide range of applications in various industries. Moreover, easy availability and low cost associated with solid polycarbonate panels are projected to fuel demand in both developed and developing economies.

However, revenue growth of the polycarbonate panels market is being hampered by some factors. Some include high raw material costs and volatile prices of crude oil. Moreover, stringent environmental regulations regarding the production of polycarbonate panels are other factors expected to hamper market growth to some extent.

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Polycarbonate Panels market on the basis of type, application, and region:

By Product type:

Solid polycarbonate

Hollow polycarbonate

By Application:

Building & construction

Automotive

Electrical & electronics

Others

By End-use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Polycarbonate Panels during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

