Hip Replacement Rehab Facilities in Lisle

LISLE, IL, USA, August 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For care following a hip replacement surgery in the hospital, Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation provides post-surgical care at its Thrive of Lisle location in Lisle, Illinois. Thrive of Lisle is a Skilled Nursing Facility (SNF) that focuses solely on short-term rehabilitation.Thrive of Lisle’s short-term rehab care for hip replacement consists of clinical professionals that include an in-house internal medicine physician, registered nurse, physical therapist and occupational therapist who all work together to implement each patient’s personalized care plan.Hip replacement patients participating in Thrive of Lisle’s short-term rehab care work closely with our in-house therapy team on a number of areas that include gait training, stair climbing, strengthening exercises, and pain and edema management.The overall goal of Thrive of Lisle’s short-term rehab care program is to improve patients’ functional limitations following a hip replacement surgery. In the following YouTube video, patients undergoing a hip replacement can learn more about the short-term rehab process in Skilled Nursing Facilities (SNF): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IUdtSb7585s For more information on Thrive Personalized Medical Rehabilitation, their short-term rehab care for hip replacement patients, and skilled nursing facilities near Lisle—Thrive of Lisle—visit www.ThriveAhead.com