Paul Guerrino of Guerrino Dentistry in Hartsdale and Mt Vernon runs a true family dentistry

Dr. Paul Guerrino of Dr. Paul Guerrino DDS NY is a devoted family dentist who runs his business as a personal practice with his wife, sister and son.

HARTSDALE, NEW YORK, USA, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- To expand the original office in Mount Vernon, New York, to locations in Scarsdale and Hartsdale, Paul Guerrino has applied these same principles of service, devotion to clients, and a robust work ethic.

Paul Guerrino's wife, Dr. Afshan Ahmed, D.D.S., practices in Hartsdale with him and is a partner at the office. Paul's sister, Dr. Lora Guerrino, D.M.D., is an associate dentist in Mt Vernon, New York.

Dr. Joseph Guerrino, Paul’s son, graduated from the University of Buffalo School Of Dental Medicine with an ambition to serve humanity and help people achieve a brighter and more confident smile. While studying at the university, he served as a teaching assistant for pre-clinical removable prosthodontics to gain hands-on experience. He was a frequent community volunteer engaged in multiple activities, striving to make his community a better place.



“I have always believed that dentists make the world a better place. I have seen my father creating beautiful smiles and making people feel confident and happy about themselves. For me, a dentist isn't just a doctor; he is a doctor, an engineer, and an artist. Let your smile act like a window on your face to show that your heart is happy and your mind is peaceful; I just vow to keep that window bright and shiny.” ~ Dr. Joseph Guerrino



After working for some prestigious dental clinics and gaining valuable experience, Dr. Joseph has now decided to join the practice to work with his father, the renowned Dentist-Implantologist having over 30 years of professional experience. Dr. Joseph has specialized in general and prosthetic dentistry and vows to bring value to his father's clinic, Guerrino Dentistry in Mt Vernon and Hartsdale.



Dr. Paul J. Guerrino, Dentist-Implantologist (New York University), has over 30 years of expertise in the field. He has significant post-graduate experience in Periodontics and Implantology at Boston University and New York University, respectively. He is a member of the American College of Oral Implantology and the International Congress of Oral Implantologists, as well as several other professional organizations. Dr. Paul Guerrino is a member of the New York University Implant Study Club and the American Dental Association. New York University (Undergraduate), Boston University (Post Graduate Periodontics & Implants).

"The life of a dentist revolves around spreading smiles. I have been practicing dentistry for more than three decades, and it gives me immense pleasure to see people leaving my clients pain-free, wearing a confident smile. At Guerrino Dentistry in Mt Vernon and Hartsdale, we carry out prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of a wide variety of oral health conditions, diseases, and disorders that affect the teeth, gums, and maxillofacial region of the body. I am a proud father today as my son Dr. Joseph has joined me, adding value to the General Dentistry services we provide in our clinics. We father-son duo vow to help our community achieve better oral and dental health and always flaunt a beaming smile." ~ Dr. Paul Guerrino

About Dr. Paul Guerrino

Dr. Paul Guerrino has been practicing dentistry in the New York area for over 25 years. He attended dental school at New York University and graduate work in periodontal surgery and dental implants at Boston University.

Naturally, his first office was established in Mount Vernon, NY, on the site of the original family business. From there, he expanded to include locations in Scarsdale and Hartsdale New York. To complete the circle, Dr. Guerrino's wife, Dr Afshan Ahmed, D.D.S., is a partner at the Hartsdale office, Dr. Guerrino's sister, Dr Lora Guerrino DMD (University of South Carolina '90) is an associate dentist in Mt Vernon office, and his son Dr. Joseph Guerrino has joined the practice to work with his father.

Media Contact: Dr. Paul Guerrino, drjguerrino@guerrinodentistry.com